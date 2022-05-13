Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Chargers Sign Five Players From 2022 Draft Class to Rookie Contracts

The Chargers have agreed to terms with five members of their 2022 draft class.

The Chargers made eight selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, and they've now reached an agreement with five players to rookie contracts – all of which include defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia, offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor, defensive back Deane Leonard and fullback Zander Horvath.

After coming to terms with a bulk of the rookie class on Friday, that leaves offensive lineman Zion Johnson, safety JT Woods and running back Isaiah Spiller as the three players left to sign until the Chargers' entire draft class is on the books.

The Chargers began their rookie minicamp on Friday, hitting the field for the first time since each player heard their name called on draft day or were signed as an undrafted free agent.

In totality, the Chargers listed 26 players on their rookie minicamp roster. The team's rookie minicamp will conclude on Saturday, serving as a two-day event for the Chargers' newcomers.

Following rookie minicamp, the Chargers will shift into OTAs which start on May 23 and finish on June 9.

Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley celebrates with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after a touchdown in the second half the game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.
