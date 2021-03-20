Chargers Sign OL Oday Aboushi

The Chargers are continuing their free agency trend, which is to protect second-year quarterback Justin Herbert. On Saturday, they signed former Detroit Lions guard Oday Aboushi. This is the third offensive lineman the Bolts have signed in free agency.

Aboushi played in eight games last season at right guard for the Lions. He signed a one-year deal worth $1.75 million.

The signing of the 30-year-old guard turned some heads after Duke Mayweather, an offensive line training guru, praised the signing on Twitter, “Underrated player! His tape last year was FILTHY!”

As previously mentioned, the Bolts started free agency by signing Packers center Corey Linsley and Steelers left guard Matt Feiler. They are working hard to fix their offensive line.

Feiler mentioned to the media on Friday that his new coaches hadn’t indicated if he would play left guard or right. Well, he may be curious no longer. It seems like Aboushi was brought in to play in between Linsley and right tackle Bryan Bulaga.

General manager Tom Telesco said after Anthony Lynn was fired that the team needed to improve the offensive line, and he has stuck to his word. Three out of his first four free agency signings have been offensive linemen, and all four have been towards the offensive side of the ball.

Telesco also mentioned during his pro-day press conference that the two areas of the offense he felt they needed to do better were red zone efficiency and running the football. These three offensive line signings will help improve both areas.

If Aboushi is the starting right guard, that means the Bolts only have one spot open on the offensive line, which is left tackle. There is former Steeler Alejandro Villanueva, who is a free agent left tackle. He could be headed back to Pittsburgh, but the Chargers could reach out to see if he would be interested in protecting Herbert’s blindside.

They could also be looking towards the draft, with Oregon’s Penei Sewell and Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater being the top two tackles. The Bolts could also inquire with the Baltimore Ravens over disgruntled Orlando Brown.

So many ways to go.

As for now, the team isn’t done signing free agents. Last season, they signed Linval Joseph and Chris Harris Jr. numerous days after free agency had begun.

Nuts N’ Bolts

· Free agent Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram is scheduled to visit division rival Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday tweeted out NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.