Chargers ST vs. Gunner Olszewski is a matchup that could decide outcome

On Sunday, the Chargers (4-2) will face a familiar foe in the New England Patriots (3-4). Head coach Bill Belichick has been a thorn in the Chargers side for years. He is 10-3 all-time against the Chargers as the Patriots head coach.

The last time the Bolts beat his team Matt Cassel was the quarterback due to Tom Brady suffering a torn ACL. If the Chargers are to win their first matchup since 2008, they will need to win the following matchups.

Keenan Allen vs. J.C. Jackson

Jackson said earlier in the week that he respects Allen's game and called him one of the best route runners in the NFL. He is an underrated cornerback and has given receivers trouble in the past. Allen could give him fits because of that route running ability and the Patriots secondary having several injuries. The Chargers receiver has faced a lot more attention than in years past, being double-teamed more, but he may be able to get loose this game. Expect the Patriots to throw some things the receivers' way on Sunday.

Gunner Olszewski vs. Chargers special teams

Everyone who watched the game last season remembers the two touchdowns scored by the special teamer. He scored a 70-yard touchdown on a punt return where he zip, zagged, cut, dipped, and sprinted to the end zone. He gave the special teams fits on two other occasions bringing his total to three punt returns for 145 yards. He also added insult to injury at the end of the game catching a 38-yard catch for a touchdown. Both of those are his only career touchdowns in either area. Chargers special teams need to clamp down on him and not let 2020 be repeated.

Storm Norton vs. Matthew Judon

Judon has played on the left side for most of the season for New England, but expect to see Belichick take advantage of the right side in this game. Last season, Storm Norton played left tackle for the Bolts and was wrecked by the defensive line. He is now out at right, and while he has had some good plays, he has always given up pressure. Judon was a big free-agent signing for Baltimore, and he has added a burst. He has six sacks this season for New England. Numerous teams have put their best edge rusher on that right side not to deal with rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater and get the easier matchup.