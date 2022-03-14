SI's NFL Free Agency Preview: Where do the Chargers' Pending Free Agents Rank Among the Pack?

How does Sports Illustrated view the Chargers' pending free agents as they get set to hit the market at the start of the new league year?

The NFL's legal tampering window opens at 12 p.m. ET on Monday. That means teams will begin negotiating contracts with players and their agencies.

Ahead of the start of the new league year, Sports Illustrated released its free agency preview, highlighting the top 221 players that aren’t under contract and are eligible to sign with any team.

The Chargers have eight pending free agents who made the list. So where do they rank among the surplus of free agents this offseason?

Uchenna Nwosu, EDGE

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured by Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 79

Nwosu is the Chargers' top pending free agent on the list. He stepped into his most prominent role across his four-year career last season, making 15 starts opposite of Joey Bosa. He registered 40 tackles, eight for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception. While Nwosu has shown flashes to continually progress as a pass-rusher, the Chargers' recent trade of Khalil Mack likely takes them out of the running to re-sign their former second-round pick.

Kyzir White, LB

Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) reacts after intercepting Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 87

White comes in just nine spots behind Nwosu. He was the Chargers' top linebacker last season, setting career highs in nearly every statistical category. He led the Chargers with 144 tackles in 2021, cementing himself as one of the few bright spots on the defensive unit. Certainly, it would be wise to bring White back but just like any player, the price will be the determining factor. The Chargers are expected to be big players in free agency and have been linked to some of the top cornerbacks. Perhaps that could take them out of the sweepstakes of re-signing White.

Linval Joseph, DT

Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph (98) celebrates after the game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 124

The Chargers' biggest Achilles heel last season was their willingness to stop the run. Joseph made 12 starts, recording 57 tackles, three for loss and one sack. While Joseph was one of the team's anchor's from the interior alignment, the Chargers are looking to revamp the weakest link of the defense. That said, I'd expect them to move on from Joseph and attempt to upgrade.

Chris Harris Jr., CB

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (25) celebrates an interception in the fourth quarter during a Week 13 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 41-22. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 5

Ranking: No. 133

Harris primarily patrolled the slot cornerback position last season. Injuries derailed him to play in just 14 games and when he was on the field, his play showed signs of taking a step back. In two seasons with the Chargers, Harris missed 11 games. The Chargers have been linked to the likes of J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore ahead of free agency kicking off, insinuating that they’re bound to move on from Harris.

Oday Aboushi, G

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) battles against Los Angeles Chargers offensive guard Oday Aboushi (76) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 172

Aboushi made five starts last season before being sidelined for the remainder of the year following a torn ACL. Aboushi was signed last offseason in an effort to help revamp the offensive line. With him battling back from a serious injury, the Chargers are likely to go another direction in free agency or the draft to address the right guard spot.

Jared Cook, TE

Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Jared Cook (87) makes a reception during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 173

The Chargers took a one-year flyer on Cook last season and he delivered marginal production. Cook recorded 48 catches for 564 yards and four touchdowns. Certainly, the team could use a lift in productivity from the tight end postion but with the Chargers already allocating top dollar to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, they’re probably more suited to either re-sign Cook or pursue another veteran on a cheap one-year deal.

Justin Jackson, RB

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson (22) carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 177

Jackson has been a strong secondary rusher behind starter Austin Ekeler. He averaged over five yards per carry on 68 attempts last season, while tacking on two touchdowns. Jackson's issue hasn't been efficiency over the years but rather it's been availability. Injuries have forced him to miss a surplus of games year-over-year and because of that, I see the team moving on and looking for a new number two running back to help take some of the load off of Ekeler's shoulders.

Michael Schofield, G

Nov 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) attempts a pass as guard Michael Schofield III (72) looks on in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 208

Schofield made 12 starts last season, playing 907 snaps while holding his opponents to just two sacks, per PFF. With right guard and presumably right tackle – if the team releases Bryan Bulaga – needing a facelift, the Chargers will presumably be in the market for adding two new starters to that side of the offensive line. Schofield could be a candidate they bring back for depth purposes.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.