SI's NFL Free Agency Preview: Where do the Chargers' Pending Free Agents Rank Among the Pack?
The NFL's legal tampering window opens at 12 p.m. ET on Monday. That means teams will begin negotiating contracts with players and their agencies.
Ahead of the start of the new league year, Sports Illustrated released its free agency preview, highlighting the top 221 players that aren’t under contract and are eligible to sign with any team.
The Chargers have eight pending free agents who made the list. So where do they rank among the surplus of free agents this offseason?
Uchenna Nwosu, EDGE
Ranking: No. 79
Nwosu is the Chargers' top pending free agent on the list. He stepped into his most prominent role across his four-year career last season, making 15 starts opposite of Joey Bosa. He registered 40 tackles, eight for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception. While Nwosu has shown flashes to continually progress as a pass-rusher, the Chargers' recent trade of Khalil Mack likely takes them out of the running to re-sign their former second-round pick.
Kyzir White, LB
Ranking: No. 87
White comes in just nine spots behind Nwosu. He was the Chargers' top linebacker last season, setting career highs in nearly every statistical category. He led the Chargers with 144 tackles in 2021, cementing himself as one of the few bright spots on the defensive unit. Certainly, it would be wise to bring White back but just like any player, the price will be the determining factor. The Chargers are expected to be big players in free agency and have been linked to some of the top cornerbacks. Perhaps that could take them out of the sweepstakes of re-signing White.
Linval Joseph, DT
Ranking: No. 124
The Chargers' biggest Achilles heel last season was their willingness to stop the run. Joseph made 12 starts, recording 57 tackles, three for loss and one sack. While Joseph was one of the team's anchor's from the interior alignment, the Chargers are looking to revamp the weakest link of the defense. That said, I'd expect them to move on from Joseph and attempt to upgrade.
Chris Harris Jr., CB
Ranking: No. 133
Harris primarily patrolled the slot cornerback position last season. Injuries derailed him to play in just 14 games and when he was on the field, his play showed signs of taking a step back. In two seasons with the Chargers, Harris missed 11 games. The Chargers have been linked to the likes of J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore ahead of free agency kicking off, insinuating that they’re bound to move on from Harris.
Oday Aboushi, G
Ranking: No. 172
Aboushi made five starts last season before being sidelined for the remainder of the year following a torn ACL. Aboushi was signed last offseason in an effort to help revamp the offensive line. With him battling back from a serious injury, the Chargers are likely to go another direction in free agency or the draft to address the right guard spot.
Jared Cook, TE
Ranking: No. 173
The Chargers took a one-year flyer on Cook last season and he delivered marginal production. Cook recorded 48 catches for 564 yards and four touchdowns. Certainly, the team could use a lift in productivity from the tight end postion but with the Chargers already allocating top dollar to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, they’re probably more suited to either re-sign Cook or pursue another veteran on a cheap one-year deal.
Justin Jackson, RB
Ranking: No. 177
Jackson has been a strong secondary rusher behind starter Austin Ekeler. He averaged over five yards per carry on 68 attempts last season, while tacking on two touchdowns. Jackson's issue hasn't been efficiency over the years but rather it's been availability. Injuries have forced him to miss a surplus of games year-over-year and because of that, I see the team moving on and looking for a new number two running back to help take some of the load off of Ekeler's shoulders.
Michael Schofield, G
Ranking: No. 208
Schofield made 12 starts last season, playing 907 snaps while holding his opponents to just two sacks, per PFF. With right guard and presumably right tackle – if the team releases Bryan Bulaga – needing a facelift, the Chargers will presumably be in the market for adding two new starters to that side of the offensive line. Schofield could be a candidate they bring back for depth purposes.
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.