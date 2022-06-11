Chargers Named a Turnaround Candidate Most Likely to Reach NFL Playoffs by SI

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated writes the Chargers are a turnaround candidate most likely to make the NFL Playoffs.

The Chargers were on the brink of reaching the playoffs last season, but fell short in a Week 18 overtime loss to the Raiders that left them on the outside looking in.

Six months later and the direction of the Chargers looks vastly different than where they ended last season. They not only will enter the 2022 season with the expectation of reaching the playoffs, but they carry with them ambitions to get through the playoffs and contend for a Super Bowl.

It's a tall order to ask a team that just missed out on the playoffs a season ago to now make a strong push for the the NFL's biggest stage and presumably hoist the Lombardi Trophy, but this roster is capable of just that.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) and quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrate after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In fact, Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated has named the Chargers as a turnaround candidate that's most likely to reach the playoffs.

Orr wrote the following:

"Despite missing the playoffs in 2021, the Chargers were among the best offensive teams in football, ranking in the top 10 in nearly every major offensive efficiency category. In Brandon Staley’s first year as coach, their red zone scoring percentage rose by nearly 10 points. It’s safe to say they were held back defensively by a unit that was, for one reason or another, stuck in its base defense far too often (nearly a quarter of all snaps) and hammered by the increasingly popular outside-zone running scheme. Sports Info Solutions had the Chargers as the second-worst team in EPA/play when facing zone rushes. It’s somewhat amazing that a team this flawed defensively (from a personnel standpoint) came as close as L.A. did to making the playoffs. Now, with more heft up front, better linebackers, better corners and a more diverse rushing game that should better complement their quarterback, the Chargers feel like a lock to reach the playoffs coming from an AFC West division that will almost certainly field three teams in the bracket."

2021 record: 9–8, third in AFC West

Key additions: J.C. Jackson, Khalil Mack, Kyle Van Noy, Austin Johnson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Bryce Callahan, Gerald Everett, Zion Johnson, Isaiah Spiller

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The outlook of the AFC West appears it will be the toughest division in football. But with three Wild Card spots for the taking, there could be multiple teams from the AFC West who each clinch a playoff berth.

Just last season the NFC West saw three teams reach the playoffs, and according to the oddsmakers' season win totals, they have each team in the AFC West with 9.5 wins or more, indicating just how competitive it will presumably be.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.