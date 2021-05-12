Chargers Start off the 2021 Season on the Road

The NFL will announce their full schedule at 8 p.m. E.T./ 5 p.m. P.T. They allowed each television network to announce their slate of games for week one. The Chargers will start off on the road while the L.A. Rams kick-off at SoFi Stadium.

It was announced that the Chargers will start the 2021 season against the Washington Football Team on CBS at 10 a.m on September 12.

This is an interesting matchup between two young teams that are ascending. WFT won the NFC East last season and has a high-powered defense led by former Chargers defensive coordinator Ron Rivera.

That defense is led by second-year defensive end Chase Young, who will most likely be going up against the Chargers first-round draft pick left tackle Rashawn Slater. During the draft process, it felt like the game that put Slater on the map was his performance against Young in 2019 when Northwestern faced Ohio State. Slater was able to clamp down on Young.

It will also be a quarterback matchup between sophomore Justin Herbert facing off against veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. It will be the hair versus beard matchup of the season.

The Chargers have a revamped offensive line and an offensive that features big-play receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. They also have running back Austin Ekeler and feature a new weapon in tight end Jared Cook.

This game will also be the first game of the Brandon Staley era. He, along with his coaching staff, will be the spotlight feature to see how they handle their first NFL game.