Shane Steichen Discusses Chargers' Red-Zone Issues, Mike Williams' Lack of Touchdowns

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- On Thursday, Shane Steichen met with the media to discuss the Los Angeles Chargers offense for the first time since reviewing the tape of last week's 23-20 loss to the Denver Broncos. Though the Chargers scored enough points to tie the game in the final minute of regulation, they again endured issues in the red zone. To his credit, Steichen offered accountability for the unit's shortcomings.

"I think when you go back and look at certain things," Steichen says. "Obviously, you want to put our guys in the best position. Sometimes, they make a play, but obviously, we have to do a better job of looking at what we're doing. Whether it's the situation where we're running it or we're throwing it. Obviously, it's a cat-and-mouse game when you're playing against defensive coordinator. You might think he's going to be in a two-deep shell and then he plays man. There's that we have to do a better job of self-scouting and trying to see what they're going to be in."

When asked why the Chargers didn't find a way to give tight end Hunter Henry more touches last Sunday, Steichen explained that some games simply end up producing more opportunities for other players based on what the opposing defense allows.

"Certain games, [Henry will] have some games where he has 10 catches," Steichen says. "What did he have the other day, two or three? Then, Keenan (Allen) had six, Mike Williams had six. It just unfolds that way. Each week, like I say every week, it could be a different guy."

Mike Williams has become an interesting case study this season. The third-year wideout has produced seemingly one or two huge plays every week, leads the NFL in yards per catch (20.5), and looks likely to reach the 1,000-yard threshold for the first time in his career. However, Williams has yet to score a touchdown despite producing 11 last season.

"We want to get [Williams] in the end zone," Steichen says. "We want to get everybody in the end zone. Obviously, he's a red zone threat. Some of those touchdowns that we've scored, we've scored from outside the red zone. We got down in there one time and made the big play. When you get in there, you have certain guys that you want to get the ball to. As soon as we get inside there, we don't want to force feed certain things. We want to take what the defense gives us. Obviously, we do want to get him in the end zone."

