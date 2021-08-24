Chargers players stock up or down after 49ers game

Players who have increased and decreased their chances of making the final roster.

The Chargers lost 15-10 to the 49ers on Sunday evening. There is some cause for concern in certain areas, especially with the performance against San Francisco. There was no Justin Herbert and other veterans or most starters.

There are some players whose stock has been raised and some that have fallen with their performance in the last week.

Stock up one: WR Josh Palmer

The rookie receiver scored his first touchdown on Sunday after having a big game in preseason game one. Palmer has set himself apart from the other receivers not named Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

He doesn’t need to play preseason game three and should be rested until game one against Washington.

Stock down one: RT Trey Pipkins

Since being drafted, it felt like Pipkins needed to be sat and developed. The Chargers did that, and it doesn’t seem to have worked. He played a lot last season because of the multiple injuries to Bryan Bulaga, and he struggled.

This preseason not a lot has changed. Pipkins has struggled yet again. He didn’t face Nick Bosa or Dee Ford on Sunday, but their backups, and he struggled…bad. He was beaten for a safety by a speed rush. He played the full game. Maybe Pipkins can be moved inside, but other than that, his stock is way down.

The real question is now whether he should make the 53-man roster.

Stock up two: DT Breiden Fehoko

The defensive tackle has been making his presence known in both preseason games. On Sunday, he started the game with two tackles in the first three snaps of the game. He gives a strong presence inside and should be a valuable player behind Linval Joseph and Justin Jones.

Fehoko has worked hard since being a Hard Knocks star last year. He has been playing special teams and now looks like could be a solid backup that could see multiples snap. He will help this defensive line in 2021.

Stock down two: LT Storm Norton

The offensive lineman came in last season as a former member of the XFL. He made the roster and saw his share of struggles. He started against the New England Patriots in that disastrous 45-0 loss for Sam Tevi at left tackle.

During preseason and even training camp practices, Norton has been beaten at times by Joey Bosa, Kyler Fackrell, and Uchenna Nwosu. It will be interesting to see if he can bounce back and makes the 53-man roster.

Because of Bulaga’s injury history, the Chargers need to have solid backups to help in the run game and keep their quarterback protected.

Stock up three: K Michael Badgley

One week ago, it felt like Badgley might be cut on cut-down day, but now it feels like he has gained control of this competition. The kicker was nearly perfect this week during practice, then hit a 50-yarder against the 49ers on Sunday.

Special teams coach Derius Swinton has said multiple times that he doesn’t want a kicker who can kick field goals but one who can kickoff as well. Both of Badgley’s kickoff’s reached the end zone and counted as a touchback. The kicker is in the driver’s seat.

Stock down three: WR Joe Reed

The former fifth-round draft pick hasn’t really made an impact since scoring a running touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was supposed to be an explosive kickoff returner and add some razzle-dazzle to the offense, but he hasn’t done that.

During this training camp, he hasn’t done anything to help separate himself from the other receivers and is hurt right now. The receiver group is pretty stacked, so it will be tough for Reed to make the 53-man roster.