Chargers players who are turning heads & making heads shake

The Chargers have gone through seven days for training camp, with one day being in pads. The players have been on the field working hard.

Now there have been some players that have stood out while some that have disappointed so far. Here are three players that their stock has jumped up while three whose stock is dropping.

Stock up 1: WR Josh Palmer

When he was drafted, the biggest issue with Palmer was that the quarterback play at Tennessee wasn’t good, so it hurt his draft stock. He looks like a steal so far in practice. The ball rarely has, if ever, touched the ground when thrown to the receiver wearing a single digit. Tyron Johnson and Jalen Guyton have missed practice, which has opened the door for people to watch Palmer perform. Justin Herbert threw a 20-yard rocket in practice, and Palmer jumped up, grabbed it, and was touched 10-yards later. Chargers may have found a gem.

Stock down 1: DT Jerry Tillery

The former first-round draft pick has struggled to make an impact in the NFL. His stats are okay for a rotational player but not a former first-round draft pick. During training camp, he hasn’t really made an impact or any noise. It is still early, but this has now happened in the last two training camps. The hope is that Brandon Staley can change his career the way he did for Leonard Floyd last season with the Rams. It will be interesting to see if Tillery picks it up, but so far, not good.

Stock up 2: OLB Kyler Fackrell

When Melvin Ingram was not re-signed, it felt like it was Uchenna Nwosu’s job. Well, Fackrell has been making it challenging. He has come in and had a couple of sacks against both the first players that head onto the field and the second set of players that hit the field. He is only two years removed from a 10.5 sack season for the Packers, and playing opposite Joey Bosa could help him reach that statical mountain yet again.

Stock down 2: WR Joe Reed

The career of Joe Reed has been a little disappointing. He started last season on special teams and made an impact early. He also scored a touchdown during the game against the Jaguars. After that, he rarely played. During this training camp, he has had two or three catches but, for the most part, hasn’t been a factor. He will need to pick it up in the next few weeks to make the team because of how much talent there is in the receiver room.

Stock up 3: RB Justin Jackson

Before training camp, it seemed like Jackson was the odd man out in the running back room, but that is furthest from the truth. Jackson has been taking a lot of the higher-up reps. He has taken advantage and shown out. He is making plays taking hand-offs, and catching passes. If he stays healthy, he will be second in command behind Austin Ekeler.

Stock down 3: QB Easton Stick

Stick has been getting all opportunities to try to win the second quarterback position, but so far, he is getting outplayed by Chase Daniel. He has thrown some bad interceptions, but the good thing for him is that there is a lot of football left. He will get plenty of opportunities in the first preseason game against the Rams.