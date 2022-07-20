Skip to main content

Chargers Rookie TE Stone Smartt Placed on Non-Football Injury List

Chargers tight end Stone Smartt will begin training camp on the non-football injury list.

The Chargers' 2022 rookie class reported to training camp on Tuesday, with one of their undrafted signees needing more time until he's ready to hit the field.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Chargers placed tight end Stone Smartt on the non-football injury list.

Placement on the non-football injury list means a player is not ready to practice and offers additional time until they’re able to perform. Smartt can come off the non-football injury list and join his teammates at any time.

Smartt showed intriguing signs during OTAs despite enduring a position change during his jump from college to the pros. Smartt, however, is no stranger to learning a new position. While he's learning the quirks of playing tight end since joining the Chargers, he began his college career as a quarterback before switching to wide receiver during his final season at Old Dominion University.

Smart is working towards carving out a role alongside Gerald Everett, Donald Parham Jr. and Tre' McKitty. Others fighting for depth spots include second-year player Hunter Kampmoyer and rookie Erik Krommenhoek.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

