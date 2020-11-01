Chargers Stopping Bradley Chubb Is a Key Matchup to Watch on Sunday

The Chargers have had trouble in divisional games since last season. They got swept by the Denver Broncos. They are also 0-7 since their previous divisional victory in 2018. This is a new season, and they have a chance to change their misfortune on Sunday in Denver.

They have been playing very good defense as of late and feature two excellent running backs. Two weeks ago, they were able to neutralize the New England Patriots offense lead by Cam Newton. They took the ball away from the Patriots three times. Last week, they played against the Kansas City Chiefs, and even though they lost, the defense played well. They went 0-8 on third down.

There will be three crucial matchups that will decide the outcome of Sunday’s game.

Stopping Chubb from disrupting the offensive flow.

One of the reasons why the Broncos defense has played well is the play of outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. He had 2.5 sacks against the NY Jets followed it up with one sack each against the Patriots and Chiefs. He also added a fumble against New England. Chubb has been on a tear as of late. The Chargers offensive line is hurting. They have some key injuries and will need to play their best if they are to slow Chubb down. The offensive line will be down to their third-string guard, either Scott Quessenberry or Cole Toner. The Chargers have given up 13 sacks in six games, so they must keep Justin Herbert’s jersey clean.

2. The defense must get after Drew Lock.

It is no secret that Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is struggling. He has thrown four interceptions and no touchdowns in his last two games after coming back from injury. He hasn’t performed well since his rookie year, but the Chargers have seen him at his best. Last season, he had his first career start in week 12 against the Bolts, and he got his first victory throwing two touchdowns. He was sacked zero times. That has to change on Sunday. Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram have to rattle him if they are going to have a shot at winning.

3. No turnovers.

The Chargers offense is going up against a very good secondary on Sunday. Cornerback A.J. Bouye has only played in two games this season, but he is a pro bowl talent. He could change the game with one turnover. Safety Justin Simmons has played at a high level for the last few seasons and is very good in coverage. Head coach Anthony Lynn has been saying in the past that winning the turnover battle wins games. They have not turned the ball over in the last two games. This needs to continue on Sunday, especially with the weapons the Broncos possess on defense.