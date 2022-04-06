Chargers' Strength of Schedule Ranks Just Outside Top 10
Strength of schedule is typically determined on the premise of teams' records from the previous season. However, the flaw in that comes from the offseason additions and subtractions that each team endures. Teams are no longer what their records in the season prior indicate, creating a fundamental deficiency in examining the true strength of schedule for the 2022 season.
Therefore, going off sportsbook win totals for the season ahead is much more accurate than their records from the 2021 season.
That approach was put to the test here. Using the over/under win totals from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers' opponents for this season combined for a .509 winning percentage.
That ranks 12th in the NFL and third among teams in the AFC West. Based on opponents' win totals, the Chiefs have the toughest strength of schedule, the Raiders have the third-toughest and the Broncos sit 16th.
This season, the Chargers will face the teams from the NFC West and the AFC South. Among the teams in those two divisions, only the Rams and 49ers have win totals of 10 or more.
Inside the AFC West, the Chiefs and Broncos have win totals of 10 or more, as do the Chargers.
Over on SI Sportsbook, the Chargers have the second-highest odds to win the AFC West at +240. They trail the Chiefs who come in at +125. Los Angeles is +1400 to win the Super Bowl. That's tied for the sixth-best odds in the NFL and the third-highest in the AFC.
2022 opponents' win total
*Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
AFC West
- Chiefs x2 (10.5)
- Broncos x2 (10)
- Raiders x2 (8.5)
NFC West
- Rams (10.5)
- 49ers (10)
- Cardinals (9)
- Seahawks (6)
AFC South
- Titans (9.5)
- Colts (9.5)
- Jaguars (6)
- Texans (4.5)
AFC East
- Dolphins (9)
AFC North
- Browns (not listed)
NFC South
- Falcons (5)
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.