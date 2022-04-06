Chargers' Strength of Schedule Ranks Just Outside Top 10

Examining the Chargers' strength of schedule from the projected win total of their 2022 opponents.

Strength of schedule is typically determined on the premise of teams' records from the previous season. However, the flaw in that comes from the offseason additions and subtractions that each team endures. Teams are no longer what their records in the season prior indicate, creating a fundamental deficiency in examining the true strength of schedule for the 2022 season.

Therefore, going off sportsbook win totals for the season ahead is much more accurate than their records from the 2021 season.

That approach was put to the test here. Using the over/under win totals from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers' opponents for this season combined for a .509 winning percentage.

That ranks 12th in the NFL and third among teams in the AFC West. Based on opponents' win totals, the Chiefs have the toughest strength of schedule, the Raiders have the third-toughest and the Broncos sit 16th.

Nov 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands the ball off to running back Austin Ekeler (30) in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

This season, the Chargers will face the teams from the NFC West and the AFC South. Among the teams in those two divisions, only the Rams and 49ers have win totals of 10 or more.

Inside the AFC West, the Chiefs and Broncos have win totals of 10 or more, as do the Chargers.

Over on SI Sportsbook, the Chargers have the second-highest odds to win the AFC West at +240. They trail the Chiefs who come in at +125. Los Angeles is +1400 to win the Super Bowl. That's tied for the sixth-best odds in the NFL and the third-highest in the AFC.

2022 opponents' win total

*Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

AFC West

Chiefs x2 (10.5)

Broncos x2 (10)

Raiders x2 (8.5)

NFC West

Rams (10.5)

49ers (10)

Cardinals (9)

Seahawks (6)

AFC South

Titans (9.5)

Colts (9.5)

Jaguars (6)

Texans (4.5)

AFC East

Dolphins (9)

AFC North

Browns (not listed)

NFC South

Falcons (5)

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.