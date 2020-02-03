ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers Open as Super Bowl LV Longshots

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Less than 24 hours have passed since the dramatic conclusion to Super Bowl LIV. However, the futures odds for the next Super Bowl have already surfaced. According to Sports Betting Dime, the Los Angeles Chargers currently boast 48/1 odds of taking home the next Lombardi Trophy.

Much can and likely will change for the Chargers this offseason. Longtime starting quarterback Philip Rivers, pro bowl running back Melvin Gordon, and other key contributors will become unrestricted free agents when their contracts officially expire in March. At that time, star players from other teams such as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, will hit the open market as well and become targets for Los Angeles.

As such, these early odds represent a starting point rather than a full assessment of the team's chances of winning Super Bowl LV.

Check out the full list of odds below.

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL 55

1. Chiefs: 7/1

2. Ravens: 8/1

3. 49ers: 10/1

4. Saints:10/1

5. Patriots: 15/1

6. Seahawks: 19/1

7. Steelers: 19/1

8. Vikings: 22/1

9. Cowboys: 22/1

10. Eagles: 24/1

11. Packers: 24/1

12. Rams: 24/1

13. Titans: 30/1

14. Bills: 32/1

15. Texans: 32/1

16. Bears: 40/1

17. Colts: 42/1

18. Falcons: 45/1

19. Buccaneers; 46/1

20. Chargers: 48/1

21. Jets: 50/1

22. Browns: 52/1

23. Raiders: 70/1

24. Broncos: 75/1

25. Panthers: 80/1

26. Cardinals: 90/1

27. Giants: 95/1

28. Dolphins: 100/1

29. Lions: 100/1

30. Bengals: 125/1

31. Jaguars: 150/1

32. Redskins: 150/1

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers Extend Head Coach Anthony Lynn

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn signed an extension this past week that ties him to the team past the 2020 season.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

NoSafePlace

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon on Super Bowl LIV https://twitter.com/Melvingordon25/status/1224174859531493382

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Have Emerged as 'Legitimate Option' for Tom Brady

The Chargers have "emerged as a legitimate option" to sign Tom Brady if he leaves the Patriots this offseason.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Sports Illustrated's Gary Myers details the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection process https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/02/01/inside-pro-football-hall-of-fame-selection-process

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Wire on potential Chargers draft target Prince Tega Wanogho https://chargerswire.usatoday.com/2020/02/01/chargers-2020-nfl-draft-target-auburn-ot-prince-tega-wanogho/

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Tua Tagovailoa's Agent Discusses Recovery from Hip Injury

Tua Tagovailoa's agent says the quarterback's recovery from a hip injury "is much more rapid than a normal human being."

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Panthers Hire Chargers O-Line Coach Pat Meyer for Same Role

The Chargers have another vacancy on their coaching staff after the Panthers officially hired away O-line coach Pat Meyer.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former Chargers tight end Antonio Gates discusses his retirement and Philip Rivers on Fox Sports San Diego…

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Touchdown Wire on Tom Brady's odds of signing with the Chargers https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/2020/01/30/what-are-the-betting-odds-on-where-tom-brady-will-play-in-2020/12/

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Tom Brady Tweets Cryptic Photo, Sparking Speculation About His Future in NFL

A cryptic photo posted by Tom Brady has sparked speculation about his future with the Patriots and in the NFL.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Footballfan55