Chargers Open as Super Bowl LV Longshots

Less than 24 hours have passed since the dramatic conclusion to Super Bowl LIV. However, the futures odds for the next Super Bowl have already surfaced. According to Sports Betting Dime, the Los Angeles Chargers currently boast 48/1 odds of taking home the next Lombardi Trophy.

Much can and likely will change for the Chargers this offseason. Longtime starting quarterback Philip Rivers, pro bowl running back Melvin Gordon, and other key contributors will become unrestricted free agents when their contracts officially expire in March. At that time, star players from other teams such as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, will hit the open market as well and become targets for Los Angeles.

As such, these early odds represent a starting point rather than a full assessment of the team's chances of winning Super Bowl LV.

Check out the full list of odds below.

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL 55

1. Chiefs: 7/1

2. Ravens: 8/1

3. 49ers: 10/1

4. Saints:10/1

5. Patriots: 15/1

6. Seahawks: 19/1

7. Steelers: 19/1

8. Vikings: 22/1

9. Cowboys: 22/1

10. Eagles: 24/1

11. Packers: 24/1

12. Rams: 24/1

13. Titans: 30/1

14. Bills: 32/1

15. Texans: 32/1

16. Bears: 40/1

17. Colts: 42/1

18. Falcons: 45/1

19. Buccaneers; 46/1

20. Chargers: 48/1

21. Jets: 50/1

22. Browns: 52/1

23. Raiders: 70/1

24. Broncos: 75/1

25. Panthers: 80/1

26. Cardinals: 90/1

27. Giants: 95/1

28. Dolphins: 100/1

29. Lions: 100/1

30. Bengals: 125/1

31. Jaguars: 150/1

32. Redskins: 150/1

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH