No Chargers Super Bowl Matchup Has Better Than 125/1 Odds

The Los Angeles Chargers will not enter the 2020 season as favorites to reach Super Bowl LV. They will break in a new starting quarterback for the first time in more than a decade, might change their starter at some point during the season, and play in the same division as the reigning-champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Accordingly, the Chargers face long odds to reach the big game. According to BetOnline, no potential Super Bowl matchup involving them features better than 125/1 odds. Each of those scenarios ranks outside the top 40 according to the site.

Still, teams have faced longer odds to reach the Super Bowl and made it in the past. The Chargers return plenty of talent from a good (albeit underachieving) roster while addressing several holes through free agency and the draft. Los Angeles would need a few breaks at a minimum to vault over the AFC contenders currently favored ahead of them, but that doesn't preclude such a scenario from transpiring.

Check out the full list of Chargers Super Bowl matchup odds below.

Los Angeles Chargers

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers - 125/1

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Chargers - 125/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Chargers - 125/1

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers - 200/1

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Chargers - 200/1

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers - 200/1

Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Chargers - 250/1

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers - 300/1

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers - 300/1

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Chargers - 400/1

Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers - 400/1

Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers - 400/1

New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Chargers - 750/1

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers - 750/1

Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Chargers - 1000/1

Washington Redskins vs. Los Angeles Chargers - 1000/1

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH