Chargers Take a Trio to Help With Special Teams

The Chargers really hit a home run with their first two selections of the draft. Since then, it feels like they have added players with whom there is a connection to the team, players with dads who coach, and blue-collar workers.

On Saturday, they drafted five players. Out of those five, four can help in the biggest area of weaknesses of 2020, which was special teams.

"All these players draft and day three," said general manager Tom Telesco. "They're going to come in and earn a special teams role first. It's hard to make the team that way. So, you kind of come in, got to contribute special teams, and then start to work your way into a role on defense or offense."

Sixth-round- LB Nick Niemann, Iowa

It seems like Niemann is an underrated athlete. He was a good coverage linebacker and could be a good special teams player. He said he played special teams early on in his career, but the more he played on defense, the less he did on special teams.

"Absolutely, especially when you're a mid-to late-round linebacker," understood Niemann. "You have to be able to play on special teams if you want to make the roster. That just comes with the territory of being a linebacker in the NFL, so that's something I definitely expected to do."

His brother actually plays in the NFL, Ben, with the Kansas City Chiefs. So that means they will be facing off against each other twice a year, which is something they thought about right away.

"That's like the first thing we talked about," said Niemann. "We're going to get after each other a little bit. So, I'm fired up for that. I just don't have a lot of words right now. I'm really excited to go back and beat upon it a little bit."

Sixth-round- RB Larry Rountree III, Missouri

The Chargers felt like they needed some running back help and drafted Rountree with the pick they got in return for cornerback Desmond King.

"Very physical at the point of attack," explained Rountree. "I'm a north and south runner. I would say that the best part of my game is that I'm never satisfied. I'm always looking to get better at things; blocking, running, and even the little things."

He ran for over 3,700 yards while scoring 40 touchdowns in his four years at Missouri. He feels like he has a knack for converting third and ones while also being able to get in the end zone.

Telesco was asked after the draft if he thought the running back could help in returning kicks, and he said no, but he can help in other areas. This means the Bolts now have a crowded running back room, but with all the injuries they suffered last year at the position, it is no wonder why they are adding more.

Seventh-round- safety Mark Webb, Georgia

This was the last selection of the Chargers. Webb jumped on to speak with the media, and he was very emotional from the beginning.

"It is just crazy, man," said Webb. "I came from the bottom. I was at the bottom of the depth chart and worked hard to get here. It's been a crazy road. Now, I'm here. I'm finally getting picked."

He was very emotional, thinking back to starting at Georgia as a receiver than converting to a defensive back. That is what Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley see him as, a defensive back. They feel like he can play different roles on the defensive backline.

He was very excited about joining the Chargers for two reasons.

"I have two, 'Big Homies,' there in [S] Nasir Adderley and [S] Derwin [James Jr.]," said Webb. "Just knowing them, I already know my upside. I know that I'm going to have a great career in the NFL just by learning from them because they're already on the right path. I know that if I'm talking to them and learning from them, the sky is the limit."