2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers Take Tua Tagovailoa Over Justin Herbert

The majority of recent mock drafts project the Los Angeles Chargers landing a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick, either Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert. Those projections generally see the Chargers picking whichever signal-caller remains at their pick rather than choosing between the two, a reasonable scenario given how the draft tends to push prospects at that position up the board.

However, a new mock draft from NFL Network's Rhett Lewis sees both Tagovailoa and Herbert lasting until the Chargers' selection, giving general manager Tom Telesco the opportunity to choose between them. Lewis sees one of the two quarterbacks offering better value to Los Angeles.

Pick No. 6 - Tua Tagovailoa - QB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Wouldn't surprise me to see a team move to No. 3 overall for Tua (or Justin Herbert), but if he's available here, this pairing feels like the ideal outcome. The Chargers sit tight and pick a phenomenally skilled QB who they don't have to rush on the field thanks to the presence of Tyrod Taylor.

Tagovailoa's health has clouded his outlook throughout the offseason, and that remains a concern with less than a week remaining until the draft kicks off. But despite holding the No. 6 overall pick, the Chargers do not actually need a rookie quarterback to start immediately. As Lewis notes, Tyrod Taylor can hold the fort until Tagovailoa has proven himself capable of running the offense even if that time doesn't arrive in 2020.

That doesn't mean the Chargers will roll the dice on Tagovailoa, of course. Telesco noted on his pre-draft conference call last week that durability ranks "very, very high" on his list of concerns when it comes to scouting prospects, and the former Alabama quarterback has multiple injuries and surgeries in his past. If Los Angeles deems him too much of a risk, they could certainly go another direction, especially if Herbert remains available.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH