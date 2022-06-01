Takeaways From Chargers Day 5 of OTAs

What stood out from the Chargers' fifth practice of OTAs?

COSTA MESA – The Chargers held their fifth practice of OTAs on Wednesday, marking the second media availability for viewing purposes. OTAs are still voluntary, but are highly encouraged by the coaching staff in order to move further along with getting the team up to speed with the new additions entering the fold.

The viewing availability of practice included the stretching portion and positional drills, which lasted about 20 minutes.

Here are a few observations that stood out.

OTA attendance

Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) before the start of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

After being absent from OTAs during last week's media availability, pass rusher Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery were each in attendance on Wednesday. Newly added cornerback J.C. Jackson was also on the field after a flight issue coming out of Boston delayed his arrival for the start of OTAs.

Bosa has notoriously worked out on his own during this time of the offseason program, but has made his presence known during the second week of Chargers' OTAs.

Among the notable players I didn’t see on the field on Wednesday include running back Austin Ekeler, tight end Donald Parham and linebacker Kenneth Murray (ankle).

"Brandon [Staley's] done a really good job of building that team culture here," Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said regarding the OTA attendance. "It's a good group of guys. It was last year too, but adding those veterans, they got a lot of pelts on the wall. We're very excited about it. You can kind of feel the energy from the defense with those additions."

Overall, it's been an impressive turnout for the Chargers as this portion of the offseason isn't mandatory, yet they've been close to reaching full attendance.

No change to Khalil Mack's OTA regimen

Sep 15, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) on the bench before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Last week Chargers coach Brandon Staley said they wanted to be smart with how they bring Mack aboard. On the first day of OTAs last week, he worked on the side, going through drills at half speed that test his get-off, while incorporating sprints into his routine.

Wednesday looked no different from last week. Mack continued to work on the side rather than with his position group.

Staley has said there's no concern regarding Mack's status, mentioning he's in great shape and could do more but they're taking an overly cautious approach with their new prized possession.

Justin Herbert's familiarity to Joe Lombardi's offense continues to grow

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Herbert has been in attendance all throughout the offseason program. From the strength training portion to the current OTA phase, Herbert has been front and center.

This season will mark the first time since Herbert was in high school that he'll have the same offensive play-caller in consecutive seasons. While he's been a quick study to get up to speed in each of his first two seasons in the NFL, not having to learn a new playbook in a matter of months this offseason should only further benefit Herbert and the rest of the Chargers offense.

"Justin's bandwidth is a lot wider for everything so we can focus on some football 202 type stuff, rather than just getting in and out of the huddle," Lombardi said.

"First and foremost it's just familiarity with all the play calls, where last year at this time, it was just hearing the play, repeating in the huddle and kind of understanding what the play is and that was a lot of calories burned last year. This year, he's got that part down so he can focus on what the defense is doing a little bit more and get his timing down with the receivers."

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.