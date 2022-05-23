Takeaways From Chargers Day 1 of OTAs
COSTA MESA – The Chargers hit the field for Day 1 of the team's OTA portion of their offseason program. It's still voulantary for players to attend, but is highly encouraged by the coaching staff for obvious reasons.
The viewing portion for the media consisted of roughly 15 to 20 minutes as the Chargers went through their first practice of the offseason, collectively. Practice was ran at half speed but nonetheless, it was the first look at the 2022 Chargers.
Here are a few observations that stood out.
OTA attendance
As referenced earlier, players are not required to show up. But for those fighting for roster spots or newly added players this offseason, OTAs serve a purpose of getting acclimated to the scheme while others are able to get an early leg up over their counterparts by attending.
Among the Chargers' notable offseason signings, Khalil Mack and Kyle Van Noy were present. Meanwhile, J.C. Jackson wasn’t on the field.
Following practice, Chargers coach Brandon Staley said that Jackson ran into flight issues coming out of Boston, which caused him to miss the start of OTAs. Staley said Jackson has been at the facility throughout the offseason and will be in attendance this week.
Other players such as Jerry Tillery and Kenneth Murray were also not present. Murray underwent offseason ankle surgery so it was somewhat expected for him to not be out there until he regains health of the ankle. Staley said the plan is for Murray to be ready at the start of training camp.
No Jerry Tillery
Tillery, the Chargers' first-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft, did not get his fifth-year option picked up just ahead of the NFL deadline. While there's no requirement to be present during this portion of the offseason program, it was surprising to not see him on the field given the offseason additions who play along the defensive line.
The Chargers signed two marquee interior defensive lineman at the start of free agency with Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson coming aboard. They drafted another option for the position in the fifth-round, selecting Otito Ogbonnia and recently brought aboard Morgan Fox after the draft.
Read More
It's a crowded interior defensive line room and Staley said Monday that it's an open competition behind Joseph-Day and Johnson.
First look at Khalil Mack
Monday marked the first time Mack laced up his cleats and put on the powder blue as a member of the Chargers. He primarily did individual work during the viewing portion rather than mixing in with the rotation of defensive lineman.
He focused on change of direction drills, his get-off from a three-point stance and incorporated sprints into his routine on Monday.
Staley said after practice that Mack is in really good shape and that they're working to phase him in the right way. Staley stated that Mack will be involved when they begin walkthroughs.
How did the Chargers deploy Kyle Van Noy on Day 1 of OTAs?
Van Noy is a hybrid player who can play off the ball in space as a traditional linebacker but he also offers the ability to come off the edge as a pass-rusher. From what I saw on Monday, Van Noy worked with the linebacker group rather than consuming reps with the team's edge rushers.
"His trademark is he can do either – play on the edge, play behind the ball," Staley said. "He's a very versatile player. But what he does better than anything is he's extremely instinctive. He can make plays at both of the positions and he can run the show. He's been the green dot in New England and so we feel like that versatility is really going to help us."
More from Charger Report
- Analysis: Five Things to Watch as Chargers Begin OTAs
- Justin Herbert Draws Comparison to Aaron Rodgers From Center Corey Linsley
- Chargers Finalize Preseason Schedule, Announce Training Camp Joint Practices
- Chargers Nominate Two Representatives to Attend NFL's Inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program
- Chargers Break Ground on New Headquarters, Training Facility in El Segundo
- Chargers Sign DL Morgan Fox
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.