Chargers Sign K Taylor Bertolet to Practice Squad

In wake of a right quad injury to Dustin Hopkins, the Chargers have signed kicker Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad.

COSTA MESA – Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins is dealing with a quad injury to his kicking leg that left him limited during the team's first practice of the week.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday there's a possibility they bring in another kicker once they get a better idea of Hopkins' status.

“It’s a possibility, but it wouldn’t happen, I think, until tomorrow," Staley said Wednesday when asked if another kicker would be signed this week.

On Thursday, the Chargers found their alternative kicking plan if Hopkins is unable to play Sunday in Cleveland. The Chargers have singed kicker Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, they’ve released cornerback Michael Jacquet from the practice squad.

Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) celebrates with Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Chris Rumph II (94) during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers' Run Defense to Face Tall Order Against Browns' Rushing Tandem

DownloadImageAdd ToLightboxPrintPreviewHeadline:NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training CampCaption:Jul 28, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Donald Parham (89) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Browns Week 5 Injury Report: Wednesday

New York Giants wide receiver Keelan Doss (5) catches the ball during mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford. News Giants Mandatory Minicamp

Chargers Sign WR Keelan Doss to Practice Squad

Bertolet, 29, went undrafted in 2016 before singing with the Rams. Throughout his career, Bertolet has spent time with six NFL teams, plus stops in the AAF, USFL and CFL.

Bertolet's most recent stint came with the Panthers, as a member of their practice squad.

At Texas A&M, he converted 37 of 56 field goal attempts and 128 of 138 extra point attempts across 32 college games.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

