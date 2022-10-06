Chargers Sign K Taylor Bertolet to Practice Squad

COSTA MESA – Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins is dealing with a quad injury to his kicking leg that left him limited during the team's first practice of the week.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday there's a possibility they bring in another kicker once they get a better idea of Hopkins' status.

“It’s a possibility, but it wouldn’t happen, I think, until tomorrow," Staley said Wednesday when asked if another kicker would be signed this week.

On Thursday, the Chargers found their alternative kicking plan if Hopkins is unable to play Sunday in Cleveland. The Chargers have singed kicker Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, they’ve released cornerback Michael Jacquet from the practice squad.

Bertolet, 29, went undrafted in 2016 before singing with the Rams. Throughout his career, Bertolet has spent time with six NFL teams, plus stops in the AAF, USFL and CFL.

Bertolet's most recent stint came with the Panthers, as a member of their practice squad.

At Texas A&M, he converted 37 of 56 field goal attempts and 128 of 138 extra point attempts across 32 college games.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.