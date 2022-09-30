Chargers at Texans Week 4 Injury Report: Friday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers will enter Sunday's contest against the Texans with wide receiver Keenan Allen ruled out, and center Corey Linsley and tight end Donald Parham Jr. considered questionable.

Allen felt some discomfort in his hamstring on Thursday, so he won't play this weekend. As for Linsley, coach Brandon Staley said his expectations are for him to be the starting center this week.

Staley also said they'll probably lean on the side of caution with Parham, holding him out of the game to give him one extra week as he recovers from a hamstring injury suffered back in the early stages of training camp.

Quarterback Justin Herbert was throwing for the second consecutive day during the portion of practice open for viewing and will play on Sunday.

Chargers Injury Report

Did not practice

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

C Corey Linsley (knee)

Full

QB Justin Herbert (ribs)

CB J.C. Jackson (ankle)

DL Austin Johnson (shoulder)

TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring)

Game status

OUT: WR Keenan Allen

QUESTIONABLE: C Corey Linsley, TE Donald Parham Jr.

Texans Injury Report

Did not participate

OL Austin Deculus (ankle)

TE Brevin Jordan (ankle)

Limited

TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder)

Full

DL Kurt Hinish (foot)

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (back)

DB Isaac Yiadom (thigh)

LB Blake Cashman (hip)

DL Maliek Collins (knee)

WR Brandin Cooks (rest)

DL Jerry Hughes (rest)

RB Dameon Pierce (hip)

DB M.J. Stewart (hip)

Game status

OUT: OL Austin Deculus, TE Brevin Jordan

QUESTIONABLE: TE Pharaoh Brown, DL Kurt Hinish, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, DB Isaac Yiadom

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.