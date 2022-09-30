Chargers at Texans Week 4 Injury Report: Friday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers will enter Sunday's contest against the Texans with wide receiver Keenan Allen ruled out, and center Corey Linsley and tight end Donald Parham Jr. considered questionable.
Allen felt some discomfort in his hamstring on Thursday, so he won't play this weekend. As for Linsley, coach Brandon Staley said his expectations are for him to be the starting center this week.
Staley also said they'll probably lean on the side of caution with Parham, holding him out of the game to give him one extra week as he recovers from a hamstring injury suffered back in the early stages of training camp.
Quarterback Justin Herbert was throwing for the second consecutive day during the portion of practice open for viewing and will play on Sunday.
Chargers Injury Report
Did not practice
- WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)
- C Corey Linsley (knee)
Full
- QB Justin Herbert (ribs)
- CB J.C. Jackson (ankle)
- DL Austin Johnson (shoulder)
- TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring)
Game status
- OUT: WR Keenan Allen
- QUESTIONABLE: C Corey Linsley, TE Donald Parham Jr.
Texans Injury Report
Did not participate
Read More
- OL Austin Deculus (ankle)
- TE Brevin Jordan (ankle)
Limited
- TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder)
Full
- DL Kurt Hinish (foot)
- LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (back)
- DB Isaac Yiadom (thigh)
- LB Blake Cashman (hip)
- DL Maliek Collins (knee)
- WR Brandin Cooks (rest)
- DL Jerry Hughes (rest)
- RB Dameon Pierce (hip)
- DB M.J. Stewart (hip)
Game status
- OUT: OL Austin Deculus, TE Brevin Jordan
- QUESTIONABLE: TE Pharaoh Brown, DL Kurt Hinish, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, DB Isaac Yiadom
More from Charger Report
- Derrek Tuszka Enters Chargers With Familiarity to DC Renaldo Hill, Scheme
- Chargers to Enter Week 4 Game With Stronger Sense of Justin Herbert's Status as He Plays Through Rib Injury
- Chargers at Texans Week 4 Injury Report: Thursday
- 'It's Next Man Up': Chris Rumph on His Opportunity to Slide in as Starter While Joey Bosa Recovers From Injury
- Joey Bosa to Undergo Groin Surgery, But Chargers Expect Him Back Later This Season
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.