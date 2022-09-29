Chargers at Texans Week 4 Injury Report: Thursday
COSTA MESA – After not throwing during the portion of practice opened to the media yesterday, quarterback Justin Herbert completed his standard throwing routine during Thursday's practice. He was upgraded to a full participant for the first time since suffering his rib injury in Week 2.
Other notable practice participants include wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle), center Corey Linsley (knee) and tight end Donald Parham (hamstring), who were all limited.
Allen left practice early, walking off with a team trainer.
The Texans had a handful of players return to practice in full capacity after sitting out on Wednesday.
Chargers Injury Report
Limited
- WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)
- CB J.C. Jackson (ankle)
- C Corey Linsley (knee)
- TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring)
Full
- QB Justin Herbert (ribs)
- DL Austin Johnson (shoulder)
Jaguars Injury Report
Did not participate
- OL Austin Deculus (ankle)
- TE Brevin Jordan (ankle)
Limited
- DL Kurt Hinish (foot)
- LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (back)
- DB Isaac Yiadom (thigh)
Full
- TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder)
- LB Blake Cashman (hip)
- DL Maliek Collins (knee)
- WR Brandin Cooks (rest)
- DL Jerry Hughes (rest)
- RB Dameon Pierce (hip)
- DB M.J. Stewart (hip)
