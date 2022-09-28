Chargers at Texans Week 4 Injury Report: Wednesday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers injury report looks fairly similar to last week's with the one new addition of defensive lineman Austin Johnson, who participated in full capacity on Wednesday despite dealing with a shoulder injury.

Quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Keenan Allen, cornerback J.C. Jackson, center Corey Linsley and tight end Donald Parham Jr. were all limited in practice. During the viewing portion open to the media, Herbert didn’t throw a pass as the team completed the individual phase.

“We’re going to try and get into a new rhythm, but I do think that it is still in that day-to-day, because we’re still at the beginning of it," Staley said of Herbert's status. "But, I think, as much rest as we can, with him maximizing his walk-through opportunities.

"Then, making sure that he gets enough game reps. Those game reps will probably increase, as long as he is feeling OK. We’re still in that phase of figuring it out. I think that we’re in a much better place than we were last week."

The Texans had 12 players listed on their first injury report of the week.

Chargers Injury Report

Limited

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

QB Justin Herbert (ribs)

CB J.C. Jackson (ankle)

C Corey Linsley (knee)

TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring)

Full

DL Austin Johnson (shoulder)

Jaguars Injury Report

Did not participate

DL Maliek Collins (knee)

WR Brandin Cooks (rest)

OL Austin Deculus (ankle)

DL Kurt Hinish (foot)

DL Jerry Hughes (rest)

TE Brevin Jordan (ankle)

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (back)

Limited

LB Blake Cashman (hip)

RB Dameon Pierce (hip)

DB M.J. Stewart (hip)

DB Isaac Yiadom (thigh)

Full

TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder)

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.