Chargers Cut Thomas Davis and Brandon Mebane, Create $9.5 Million of Cap Space

Jason B. Hirschhorn

With NFL free agency still set to begin on March 18, the Los Angeles Chargers have made a pair of roster moves to improve their spending capabilities. On Friday, the team released linebacker Thomas Davis and defensive tackle Brandon Mebane.

Both Davis and Mebane signed two-year contracts with the Chargers last offseason. As a result, the decision to release the two veterans creates $4 million in dead money that will count against the team's cap in 2020. However, the moves will net $9.5 million in additional cap space. Los Angeles, which already had more than $50 million in cap space prior, will enter free agency with ample resources.

Davis' departure comes at a time of transition for the Chargers' linebacking corps. Denzel Perryman, the veteran with 45 starts under his belt, restructured his contract to remain with the organization next season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. This comes after 2019 fourth-round pick Drue Tranquill worked his way from special-teams coordinator to a mainstay of the defense. The team also holds the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and could invest the selection in Clemson's Isaiah Simmons, a versatile defensive weapon who lined up at linebacker and safety during his college career.

With Mebane gone and both Damion Square and Sylvester Williams set to hit free agency next week, the Chargers will enter the new league year without a nose tackle who played significant snaps for the team last season. The front office could bring back one or more of those players later in the offseason, pursue veteran options from outside the organization such as the Houston Texans' D.J. Reader, or replenish the position through the draft.

It remains unclear whether Davis, who turns 37 later in March, plans to continue his playing career. Mebane turned 35 in January.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

