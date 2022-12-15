Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 Injury Report: Thursday

The Chargers and Titans have released the second injury report of the week.

The Chargers injury report on Thursday didn’t undergo any changes regarding the team's player involvement at practice.

Safety Derwin James was the only player on the injury report listed as a non-participant. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that he's considered day-to-day.

“We’re gonna try and get him back, but we’re definitely going to err on the side of patience," Staley said of James. "We’ll let his body talk to us.”

The Chargers are hopeful to get back cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) for this Sunday's game against the Titans. All three players, after missing last week's game, were limited participants for Thursday's practice.

The Titans had 11 players who didn’t practice or were limited participants on Thursday, including running back Derrick Henry, who was granted a rest day for the second day in a row.

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

S Derwin James (quad)

Limited:

CB Bryce Callahan (groin)

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee)

T Trey Pipkins (knee)

Full:

G Zion Johnson (shoulder)

OL Jamaree Salyer (ankle)

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Titans injury report

Did not participate:

WR C.J. Board (rib)

WR Treylon Burks (concussion)

G Nate Davis (knee)

CB Kristian Fulton (groin)

RB Derrick Henry (rest)

S Amani Hooker (knee)

DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle)

RB Dontrell Hilliard (neck)

Limited:

OLB Denico Autry (knee)

C Ben Jones (neck)

CB Terrance Mitchell (hamstring)

Full:

CB Tre Avery (concussion)

RB Hassan Haskins (hip)

QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle)

WR Robert Woods (illness)

