Chargers Free-Agency Primer: Tom Brady and More in Play for L.A.

With NFL free agency set to kick off in less than a week, few teams have more at stake than the Los Angeles Chargers.

After waving goodbye to Philip Rivers after 16 years and 235 starts, they appear primed to enter the quarterback market at a time when the most decorated passer of the modern era becomes a free agent for the first time. Meanwhile, other longtime pieces of the Chargers offense could also depart, forcing more changes along the margins.

These changes come at a time when Anthony Lynn enters a pivotal year in his tenure as Chargers head coach. The team extended him earlier in the offseason but added just one year to his existing deal. If 2020 goes well, Lynn could find himself in line for another extension. However, if Los Angeles doesn't demonstrate adequate improvement over a poor 2019 showing, he could find himself looking for new employment next offseason.

2019 RECORD

5-11 overall (0-6 in AFC West, last place)

A season after winning 12 games in the regular season and advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs, the Chargers managed just five victories during a disappointing 2019 campaign. But the record only tells part of the story. The team played in 11 games decided by a touchdown or less, winning just two of those contests. Such a one-sided record in those matchups suggests Los Angeles should experience positive regression in 2020, though the quarterback change could factor into that projection.

2020 UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

WR Travis Benjamin (age 30)

LB Jatavis Brown (26)

WR Geremy Davis (28)

LB Nick Dzubnar (28)

RB Melvin Gordon (26)

OL Ryan Groy (29)

TE Hunter Henry (25)

TE Lance Kendricks (32)

DB Adrian Phillips (27)

QB Philip Rivers (38)

OL Michael Schofield (29)

DT Damion Square (31)

DB Jaylen Watkins (27)

FB Derek Watt (27)

DT Sylvester Williams (31)

2020 RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

TE Sean Culkin (age 26)

CB Michael Davis (25)

OL Spencer Drango (27)

RB Austin Ekeler (24, signed to four-year, $24.5 million deal)

2020 EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

WR Dylan Cantrell (age 25)

RB Troymaine Pope (26)

DE Isaac Rochell (24)

OL Trent Scott (26)

SALARY CAP

Due in part to the decision not to re-sign Rivers and a trade that sent left tackle Russell Okung and his $16 million cap hit to the Carolina Panthers, the Chargers will enter free agency more than $50 million under the salary cap, according to Over the Cap. That cap flexibility allows the team to become a significant player in free agency if it so chooses.

The Chargers also have options to increase their cap space if necessary. Veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman struggled with injuries last season and lost snaps to fourth-round pick Drue Tranquill down the stretch. If the coaching staff feels comfortable giving Tranquill the full-time job, the team could release Perryman and realize nearly $6.5 million in cap savings. Cutting fellow linebacker Thomas Davis would create another $5.25 million of space, but his presence in the locker room gives him a good chance to return for 2020.

Regardless of the exact amount, some of the Chargers' cap space might need to go toward a player already on the roster. Defensive end Joey Bosa has just one year remaining on his rookie contract and has outplayed it by a significant margin. If he decides to hold out, the Chargers have little choice but to meet his demands. Even if Bosa chooses not to go that route, the front office could avoid future headaches by signing him to an extension this offseason.

FREE-AGENT GAME PLAN

The Chargers have already taken care of one important piece of business, signing running back Austin Ekeler to a multiyear contract prior to the start of the new league year. Getting a deal done with Ekeler both keeps the dynamic offensive weapon in Los Angeles and provides a lure for a veteran quarterback should the team pursue one in free agency.

With Ekeler secured, the Chargers can focus on retaining Hunter Henry. The talented tight end set career highs in receptions (55) and receiving yards (652) in 2019 despite missing a quarter of the season with a foot injury. If the two sides cannot agree on a long-term deal, Los Angeles will likely invoke the franchise tag.

Though the Chargers have fewer key free agents on defense, they have reason to seriously consider re-signing Adrian Phillips. The versatile defensive back can play multiple roles in the secondary and has long served as an integral contributor on special teams. At just 27, he has plenty of gas left in the tank.

But even if the Chargers manage to keep each of those three free agents, they will still have holes at multiple key positions. Rivers' departure leaves a void behind center, and though Tyrod Taylor could fill it in the short term, the team needs to find a more permanent solution. The offensive line also could use some attention, the tackle positions specifically.

FIVE FREE-AGENT TARGETS

Tom Brady

With their resources, the Chargers have the ability to make a play for free-agent quarterback Tom Brady. Brady, who has played exclusively for the New England Patriots since entering the league in 2000, negotiated last offseason for a clause in his contract preventing the use of the franchise or transition tag. By doing so, the 42-year-old ensured that the Patriots could not prevent him from reaching the open market.

Despite his age, Brady can realistically demand an average salary in the $30 million range. Though that price tag will turn off some teams, the Chargers have a roster ready to win now with the right quarterback and a few other additions. In Los Angeles, Brady would have access to a premier tight end for the first time since Rob Gronkowski's retirement (Henry), a do-everything tailback (Ekeler), and one of the league's top wideout duos (Keenan Allen and Mike Williams). The team also offers a defense featuring superstars Joey Bosa and Derwin James.

Bryan Bulaga

Between the health issues and inconsistent play of Okung, Trey Pipkins, Trent Scott, and Sam Tevi, the Chargers struggled at offensive tackle throughout 2019. Okung departed as part of a trade and Scott could walk if the team doesn't offer him a qualifying league-minimum deal, but the rest of the group remains from last season. That could prompt general manager Tom Telesco to dip into free agency for a veteran tackle.

Though not the top name on the market, Bryan Bulaga makes plenty of sense for the Chargers. Until last year, he spent his entire NFL career with new Chargers assistant James Campen as his position coach. Though Bulaga will undoubtedly field multiple attractive offers, Campen's presence could help facilitate a deal to Los Angeles, securing one of the two tackle spots for the foreseeable future.

LeSean McCoy

Even after re-signing Ekeler, the Chargers could still make a move or two to bolster their backfield. Workhorse running back Melvin Gordon appears likely to leave in free agency, leaving Justin Jackson as the only traditional power back in Los Angeles' stable. Given the high rate of injury for the position, the team needs an insurance policy should something happen to the players at the top of the depth chart.

No longer a premier running back, LeSean McCoy remains a capable rusher in a limited capacity. He also has experience with the Chargers' head coach. The two spent the 2015 and '16 season together, and Los Angeles made a play for McCoy last offseason following his release. McCoy also wouldn't require a large contract offer to sign.

Breshad Perriman

Even as Williams emerged a viable deep threat in 2019, the Chargers still missed a field-stretching in its receiving corps. Travis Benjamin should have played that role, but hip and quad injuries limited him to just five games and six catches last year. With health concerns mounting and Benjamin entering his age-31 season, the Chargers decided to move on from the veteran wideout this offseason.

With Benjamin now out of the fold, Breshad Perriman could slide into his place. A former first-round pick with tremendous vertical speed and athleticism, Perriman put together his finest season in 2019, hauling in 36 passes for 645 yards, and six touchdowns. Competent receivers normally receive large paydays in free agency, but a loaded rookie class of wideouts could depress the veteran market. If Perriman's price looks reasonable, he could prove a valuable addition to the Chargers passing game.

D.J. Reader

Though Brandon Mebane remains under contract for 2020, the rest of the Chargers' nose tackles come off the books. If Damion Square and Sylvester Williams don't return, the team could look outside the organization for a player capable of anchoring Gus Bradley's defensive line next season.

The Houston Texans' D.J. Reader fits that bill. At 6-foot-3 and 327 pounds, he has the size and strength to handle two gaps in the run game and skills to generate a modicum of pressure as well. Last season, Reader racked up 13 quarterback hits, ranking third behind J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus for most on the Texans.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH