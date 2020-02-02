ChargerReport
Chargers Have Emerged as 'Legitimate Option' for Tom Brady

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Even with Super Bowl LIV kicking off in a matter of hours, new developments in Tom Brady's impending free agency have emerged. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Los Angeles Chargers have "emerged as a legitimate option" for Brady should he leave the New England Patriots this offseason.

The Chargers entered the offseason with uncertainty at the quarterback position. Longtime starter Philip Rivers will become a free agent in March after a season in which he turned the ball over 23 times, contributing to the team dropping nine of 11 games decided by seven points or fewer. Rivers, who turned 38 in December, has maintained his interest in playing next season and the Chargers have not officially closed the door on re-signing the veteran to another contract. However, the team will explore its options at the position.

Those options now appear to include Brady, who spent the previous 20 seasons with the Patriots. Last year, Brady renegotiated his contract to allow him to reach free agency this upcoming March. Under the new deal, New England cannot apply the franchise or transition tag to the veteran quarterback, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In Los Angeles, Brady would play alongside a skill-position group that includes Pro Bowl wideout Keenan Allen and deep threat Mike Williams. Impending free agents Austin Ekeler, Melvin Gordon, and Hunter Henry would bolster the group if re-signed.

Other teams besides the Chargers could make a push for Brady should he hit the open market as well. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Las Vegas Raiders also have an eye on the three-time MVP and plan to pursue him.

But while Brady can leave New England in the coming months, that doesn't preclude him from re-signing with the Patriots. Rapoport reports that the team will play in excess of $30 million annually if necessary to retain him. Such a salary would put Brady in line with the top earners at the position. He would also seek a commitment from the team to spend more at the skill positions, a weakness on the roster in 2019.

Brady currently ranks second all-time in passing yards (74,571) and touchdown throws (541). He earned league MVP honors three times with the Patriots and helped the team win six Super Bowls, most recently in the 2018 season.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

