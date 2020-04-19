Chargers GM Tom Telesco Thinks Draft-Day Trade Talks with Multiple Teams are 'Bit of an Unknown'

LOS ANGELES -- As teams prepare for the first "fully virtual" draft in NFL history, general managers have formed plans for how their organizations will handle the various responsibilities that normally crop up during draft day. One of those duties -- handling trade talks -- could change the most from a typical year.

Still, Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco feels his personnel department has a handle on how to tackle trade discussions during next week's draft.

"We're going to go through an NFL-sponsored mock draft on Monday that everybody participates in so that we can go through our infrastructure, how everything is going to work and test some things out," Telesco said this week during a conference call with media. "My sense is that, if you're working with one team on a trade, I really don't see it being any different than working from the draft room -- at least the way that we're going to handle it."

While the Chargers haven't typically engaged in many trades early in the draft -- 2015's move up to the No. 15 overall pick to select Melvin Gordon serves as the lone recent exception -- that doesn't mean they haven't fielded numerous inquiries from other teams. When working one on one with another club, those talks probably don't involve too many moving parts and parties.

However, Telesco sees trade discussions that feature more than one other suitor as potentially more problematic under the fully virtual structure.

"What's a little unknown factor for me -- and this happens a good amount -- is where you may be on the phone with a couple of different teams and looking at different deals," Telesco said. "That one, we have to work through and see how that's going to work. It's a bit of an unknown. We've never done a draft this way, ever. We'll get a little bit of practice on Monday. We'll probably see on our end what we think works well and what doesn't. We'll probably make some adjustments on Tuesday and Wednesday so that we're as good as we can be into Thursday. Quite honestly, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, we may need to make some adjustments for how we're going things."

Though the Chargers could land their desired prospect with their current top pick (No. 6 overall), they might have to maneuver themselves into an earlier selection should they target one of the draft's top quarterbacks. In such a scenario, they might have to hold discussions with more than one team simultaneously given how many clubs currently slotted ahead of them could look to trade back. That could involve Telesco holding calls with one general manager while one of his top assistants handles talks with another, though it remains unclear exactly how Los Angeles plans to deal with that type of situation.

"The whole draft is so much more -- this is not a solo endeavor by me," Telesco said. "There are almost 50 people involved in the draft. Obviously, some voices are bigger than others and some you talk to more than others, but there are 50 people that, at some point during the draft, I may have to ask a question. I need to keep all of those people involved, in the loop as we normally do. That's the plan. That's how we normally do it. Everything that we do on draft day are things that we've practiced and done year after year."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH