Chargers GM Tom Telesco to Draft 'Like We're Starting Training Camp in Late July'

Jason B. Hirschhorn

LOS ANGELES -- The disruption caused by the ongoing coronavirus crisis has deeply affected the sports world, with all the major sports leagues suspending play or dramatically changing their offseason activity. The NFL has already revealed plans for virtual offseason work between players and coaching staffs and begun preparations for what an altered -- and perhaps shortened -- training camp might look like.

The threat of a limited training camp poses major questions for NFL general managers, who will add numerous rookies to their roster next week during the 2020 NFL Draft. In a typical year, teams would seek prospects with the highest ceilings. But with the coronavirus expected to disrupt the workouts and learning opportunities, some clubs might shift their focus to acquiring more-polished players better equipped to contribute immediately.

The Los Angeles Chargers prefer not to take that approach, however. General manager Tom Telesco believes prioritizing short-term needs created by the coronavirus could do more harm in the long term.

"I think we have to keep it the same, just keep it normal," Telesco said during a conference call Friday. "We're going to play football again. It could be on the same time frame for all we know. We just don't know. I don't think we know what's going to happen three or four weeks from now, what the atmosphere is going to be like in this country. It would be hard to make those big decisions based on guessing what could happen down the road as far as when we actually start."

While Telesco has targeted high-upside prospects in his recent drafts, the Chargers have received plenty of Year 1 production from those selections. First-round picks Joey Bosa and Derwin James each delivered stellar rookie campaigns, with the latter earning first-team All-Pro honors. Even Day 3 choices like Desmond King and Drue Tranquill turned into impact rookies. Some picks have taken longer to develop -- 2019 first-rounder Jerry Tillery has done little to this point -- but the overall work suggests Los Angeles already does a commendable job of balancing upside and the ability to contribute early.

"We'll stay with the same plan that we always have," Telesco said. "Hopefully, sooner than later, things settle down and we can get back to workouts and OTAs, and move on as usual. I'm not going to let that potential affect how we draft. We're drafting right now like we're starting training camp in late July like we always do."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

