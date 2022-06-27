NFL Front Office Rankings: Chargers GM Tom Telesco Lands Inside Top 10

The Chargers' aggressive offseason put the league on notice as displayed in PFN's 2022 NFL front office rankings.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco produced his most impressive offseason of his tenure with the club with the surplus of talent that was brought in-house across the last four months.

He traded for pass rusher Khalil Mack and signed cornerback J.C. Jackson among other things that improved the Chargers' roster since the start of the new league year.

Telesco, who's also had some notable hits on key draft picks in recent years, featuring pass rusher Joey Bosa, wide receiver Mike Williams, safety Derwin James, quarterback Justin Herbert and left tackle Rashawn Slater, has also built through the draft accordingly which has allowed the Chargers to spend in free agency.

Telesco, the architect behind the Chargers' decision-making, ranked eighth in Pro Football Network's front office rankings ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

PFN wrote the following of Telesco's placement of coming in at No. 8 on the list:

"After bottoming out at 5-11 in Philip Rivers’ final season with the Chargers, Telesco has spent the past three offseasons rebuilding LA’s roster. While Justin Herbert is the crown jewel, Telesco also added left tackle Rashawn Slater and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., giving the Chargers three potential All-Pros at essential positions. "LA’s front office revamped the offensive line in front of Herbert, bringing in veterans Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler in addition to another first-round pick in Zion Johnson. On defense, Telesco picked up Khalil Mack from the Bears for pennies on the dollar, signed arguably the No. 1 free agent on the board in cornerback J.C. Jackson, and beefed up a porous run defense by inking Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson in the trenches."

There's no disputing that the time is now for the Chargers to win and Telesco has approached the offseason in that manner.

The team hasn't reached the playoffs since 2018. But with Herbert on a rookie contract and a swarm of proven players added to the fold this offseason to join the nucleus of guys already in place, the Chargers have ambitions to reach the postseason and presumably make a legitimate run at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Under the Telesco-led Chargers, the team has made two playoff appearances. However, with the current state of the roster and the direction that they're trending in for years to come with Herbert at the helm, the franchise looks destined to be playing in more playoffs games in future years.

PFN's Top 10 Rankings

Buffalo Bills – Brandon Beane Baltimore Ravens – Eric DeCosta Philadelphia Eagles – Howie Roseman Los Angeles Rams – Les Snead Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jason Licht Green Bay Packers – Brian Gutekunst Kansas City Chiefs – Brett Veach Los Angeles Chargers – Tom Telesco Cincinnati Bengals – Duke Tobin Cleveland Browns – Andrew Berry

