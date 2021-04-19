Chargers Top 15 Players They Could Take at 13

The NFL Draft is 10 days away…uno, dos, tres, cuatro, cinco, seis, siete, ocho, nueve, diez. This is shaping up to be the craziest draft in recent history. There could be five quarterbacks drafted in the top-ten.

The Chargers fortunately don’t need a quarterback because they drafted their franchise quarterback in the 2020 draft. They select 13th this year, so it will be interesting to see if a player falls to them and what route they decide to go.

General manager Tom Telesco is all about taking “the best player available,” so expect him to look at every player on the board at 13 and take the best one.

1. LT Penei Sewell- Oregon Ducks

This could reunite Sewell with the last quarterback he played with Justin Herbert. He sat out the 2020 season to get ready for the draft and he seems ready to go. Sewell is only 20 years old and is the best tackle in the draft. If drafted the Chargers could have this duo together for years to come.

2. LT Rashawn Slater- Northwestern

Slater is also considered the top tackle in the draft. He is athletic and was top notch in the 2019 season. The film of him going up against last draft’s second overall pick Chase Young is eye opening. If drafted by the Bolts he will face numerous top pass rushers in the AFC West and it seems like he is ready to do it.

3. TE Kyle Pitts- Florida

Just close your eyes and imagine an offense with Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler, and Kyle Pitts. Now open your eyes. Probably won’t happen, but it would be cool to see it happen. If he is anywhere near the Chargers….it would be crazy not to try to get him.

4. WR Ja’Marr Chase- LSU

This is a player the Bolts couldn’t pass up. He is a true number one and could really be a force along with Herbert. Chase sat out in 2020, but he is still a superstar in waiting.

5. CB Patrick Surtain II- Alabama

Drafting a player like Surtain would put a smile on Brandon Staley’s face because of everything he can do. Surtain is a three-year starter, who balled. Whenever watching an Alabama game whether on a random Saturday or in the National Champion number two always popped out of the television.

6. Jaycee Horn- South Carolina

There is a conversation about whether Surtain or Horn will be the first corner off the board, but the Chargers can’t go wrong either way. Horn plays with a lot of aggression and could really benefit from being in Staley’s defense. He fits what Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey did for Staley last season.

7. OL/G Alijah Vera-Tucker- USC

AVT has a lot of analysts split on whether he will play tackle or guard. If drafted by the Chargers he most likely will be used at one of the guard positions. He could help keep Herbert upright and possibly be an all-pro guard, which the Bolts have lacked in years. It has been a while since they had an all-pro offensive lineman.

8. CB Caleb Farley- Virginia Tech

Before his back surgery, it seemed like Farley was the number one corner in the draft. Doctors have said he will be ready before training camp. Can the Chargers afford to go after another player who is coming in after surgery? It will be interesting to see. Farley could be the smallest risk highest reward kind of player.

9. WR Jaylen Waddle- Alabama

This is a realistic option for the Chargers. They are missing speed on offense and could use an upgrade. Mike Williams is on his fifth-year option if the team decides to let him walk next offseason. Waddle along with this offensive firepower could really catapult the Chargers offense in 2021.

10. EDGE Kwity Page- Michigan

The more that days pass by the more it looks like free agent defensive end Melvin Ingram will not be back with the Chargers. Page would be a huge upgrade and could be the next tag team partner of pro bowl defensive end Joey Bosa. In the AFC West, the Bolts know they have to get after the quarterback.

11. LB Micah Parsons- Penn State

This guy could become a force. He has some character issues and the Chargers have shied away from that in the past, but this player is a baller. He could play linebacker or EDGE. It would be fun to watch Parsons along with Kenneth Murray and Drue Tranquill. On the field Parsons is special.

12. OT Christian Darrisaw- Virginia Tech

Darrisaw is a good player who had a strong 2020 season, but still has question marks. His hand placement sometimes isn’t the best. He could be a solid starter, but there is a drop off from the top two to Darrisaw. It will be interesting to see if the Chargers see him climbing like a lot of mock drafts do.

13. OT Teven Jenkins- Oklahoma State

Former Chargers scout Brentley Weissman has the Chargers taking Jenkins. He feels like Jenkins is versatile and could be a solid player for the Bolts. Jenkins is climbing up some boards and will be an interesting player to monitor.

14. WR DeVonta Smith- Alabama

The Heisman Trophy winner could add the same dynamic to the Bolts offense that Waddle would. He could also be the ultimate weapon on offense. His former teammate Raiders Henry Ruggs III has struggled because of lack of depth, Smith would come into a loaded receiver group and would thrive.

15. EDGE Jaelan Phillips- Miami

Phillips is quickly making his way up draft boards after a strong pro day. He could help improve the pass rush that lacked anything out of number 97. Phillips is very athletic, elite pass rusher, and could thrive.