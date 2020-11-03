Chargers Trade CB Desmond King to the Tennessee Titans

The Chargers announced on Monday afternoon that they had traded cornerback Desmond King to the Tennessee Titans for a sixth-round draft pick. King goes from a 2-5 football team to a 5-2 team in which he will fit right into Mike Vrabel's defense in the slot.

Since March, it felt like the Bolts were trying to find a place for King in their, at times, crowded secondary. The team had just signed cornerback Chris Harris Jr. from the division rival Denver Broncos, and the Bolts already had Casey Hayward and Michael Davis.

The Chargers tried playing him in different areas during the first three weeks of the season, but they couldn't find a place for him.

After the Bolts third game of the season, King took to Twitter to voice his frustration with the team and even tweeting, "I'll continue to do my job, but I'm going to need answers real soon."

Chargers GM Tom Telesco isn't a fan of publicly voicing displeasures. Neither is head coach Anthony Lynn.

"Sometimes, a player just needs a fresh start," explained head coach Anthony Lynn. "I wish Dez all the best in the world. I hope it goes there and kills it. Just have a great career, but his time was up here, and I just wish him all the best."

King didn't play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. He was ruled out the day before the game, and when Lynn was asked about it, he said it was a "team decision." This isn't the first time it happens to the cornerback. Last season, he didn't play in the Week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings because of a "team decision."

The former Iowa product was drafted in 2017 in the fifth round. He had a good year in his first season, but his sophomore year was when he took off. He was voted a first-team All-Pro for a slot cornerback and was second-team All-Pro as a punt returner. In 2019, he slowed down. He made some mistakes. He wasn’t the same player.

Maybe Lynn is right in King needing a change of scenery.

"It is a part of the NFL," said cornerback Casey Hayward. "Disappointing to see him leave because that's a friend of mine. I'm happy for him at the same time, he'll get an opportunity to go somewhere play. Hopefully, does really well."

NUTS N’ BOLTS

· Anthony Lynn announced on Monday that both defensive end Joey Bosa and running back Troymaine Pope have entered the concussion protocol.

· Lynn was very happy with the play of right guard Cole Toner, who started in his first NFL game. He said that in training camp Toner showed flashes.

· Lynn said he is not making any changes in the coaching staff.