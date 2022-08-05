Skip to main content

Brandon Staley Sees Chargers Offense Able to Call a 'Much Larger Menu of Plays'

Brandon Staley is pleased with the evolution of the Chargers offense.

COSTA MESA – Last year at this time in training camp, the Chargers offense was learning the scheme of offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi for the first time.

Ultimately, the Chargers' personnel proved to be a quick study, as the unit finished top five in many statistical categories. Now a year removed from the initial offensive install in training camp, and where does that have the unit stand currently?

Much further ahead, said coach Brandon Staley.

“A much more confident unit than it was a year ago," Staley said. "They have very good operation and chemistry. It starts up front, the confidence that that group has playing together. They’re playing physical up front, a clean operation, and they’re blocking good players. I can really see how they’re playing together. I think the skill players are very sure of who they’re playing with."

The Chargers retained wide receiver Mike Williams, signing him to a three-year, $60 million contract extension to keep their nucleus intact. They also added Gerald Everett as the starting tight end and drafted Zion Johnson to pencil in at right guard. The rest of the offense consists of players from last year's team, making continuity a strong point of the offense.

"I think we’re able to call a much larger menu of plays for these guys," Staley said of the offense, thanks in part to its continuity. "Justin [Herbert] has improved so much, too. They’re a tough cover. I knew that last year in camp. Each and every day, I was like, ‘Hey, this is a tough cover.’ But, now, it’s so much tougher because they know have an ever further command of the system. Now, they’re able to play even more confidently. Really excited about where they’re at, and they have to continue to improve.”

Herbert has proven to be one of the league's top passers and yet his best football could still be ahead of him. His top two receivers and starting running back are each back from a season ago, and with a full season behind them of implementing Lombardi's offensive system, their ceiling truly can be evolving into the top offense in the NFL.

