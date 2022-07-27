Photos: Top Shots From Day 1 of Chargers Training Camp
Here's a visual look into the Chargers' first training camp practice.
COSTA MESA – The Chargers hit the field at Jack Hammett Sports Complex for Day 1 of training camp on Wednesday. The pads won't come on until Monday but nonetheless, the energy was high throughout the team's first practice of the summer.
Here's a look at the top photos from the kickoff of training camp:
