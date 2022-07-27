Skip to main content

Photos: Top Shots From Day 1 of Chargers Training Camp

Here's a visual look into the Chargers' first training camp practice.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers hit the field at Jack Hammett Sports Complex for Day 1 of training camp on Wednesday. The pads won't come on until Monday but nonetheless, the energy was high throughout the team's first practice of the summer.

Here's a look at the top photos from the kickoff of training camp:

Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Brenden Jaimes (64) and guard Zion Johnson (77) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joe Reed (12) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Michael Bandy (83) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley speaks following training camp activities at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jason Moore Jr. (11) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) meets with fans during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) speaks following training camp activities at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jason Moore Jr. (11) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
USATSI_18753014
Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Trevor Bradford (86) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) speaks following training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands the ball off to running back Isaiah Spiller (28) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton (15) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers workout during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers workout during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Brandon Peters (1) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers workout during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers workout during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
