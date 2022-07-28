Chargers Training Camp Observations: Defense Remains Strong and Others Notes From Day 2

COSTA MESA – Thursday marked the second day of training camp for the Chargers at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. After Day 1 featured a 'back to school' type of feel for players, coaches and the fans in attendance, the energy from a competitive aspect remained on par throughout the morning of Day 2.

Here are my observations and notes from the second day of camp:

Defense wins the day

The Chargers made defense their emphasis this offseason, adding bluechip talent in the from of a trade, acquiring pass rusher Khalil Mack and through the top-echelon of the free agent market by adding cornerback J.C. Jackson.

They also improved the depth at each level of the defense through the mid stages of free agency and in the draft. The improvement from the defensive unit was evident on Thursday, as they gave the offense everything they can handle and more with a healthy dose of competitive reps between the team's pass-catchers and defensive backs.

"The first two days in the books – it’s been tough already. The defense is already looking like a 360 team. They kicked our ass today, which is a good thing. Hopefully, we can keep building on it.”

There were a handful of defensive backs that got their hands on the ball during Thursday's practice. JT Woods went stride-for-stride with Jalen Guyton streaking down the field, Michael Davis put himself in position to rip a ball out as he was falling to the ground in an ultra-competitive rep and Tevaughn Campbell came up with a near-interception that resulted in a pass-breakup on a contested tight-window throw.

Tight end room showing depth

Gerald Everett was brought in to solidify the starting tight end role that Jared Cook left, but offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi sounds pretty optimistic about getting Donald Parham more opportunities in a backup role as well.

“Obviously, he has great size and receiving skills. He’s a better blocker than I ever would have thought," Lombardi said of Parham. "It’s a good thing about our tight end room, I think all — at least the guys that are one, two, three on the depth chart right now — they’re all adequate-to-good blockers and adequate-to-good receivers. It’s nice when you have tight ends that can serve both of those roles."

Parham was on the receiving end of a touchdown from Herbert during 7-on-7s. The offense took a couple deep shots on the day, but didn’t have much success on Thursday with the exception of Parham's scoring grab.

"He’s a guy that, I think, can do a lot more than maybe we did last year," Lombardi said of Parham. "The hard part is that you have a lot of players that you want to get the ball to. I think his ability to go up and catch the ball, high-point it — his height and size differential is really something that we really want to tap into.”

Chargers illustrate confidence in whoever wins starting right tackle job

The Chargers continue to split the first-team reps at right tackle between Trey Pipkins III and Storm Norton. It's likely to remain that way until the end of training camp. And while Staley and Lombardi have each spoken about consistency will determine who's starting in that spot come Week 1, the coaching staff has signaled confidence in whoever lands that role.

“Consistency," Lomabrdi emphasized. "Guys that you can count on play in and play out. I think Storm is just going to get better. I think when Trey went in and played last year, it built some confidence in him and us having confidence in him. That’s going to be a very important one.

"Right now we’re out here in just helmets. We’re not getting as much information as we’ll start getting in a few days when we put the pads on, and then the preseason games will be real important, but I think we’re going to end up being a lot better there, regardless of who wins that position, and I think that we’re going to feel real good about the depth, as well.”

Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack's film study

Bosa and Mack look to form the NFL's top edge-rushing duo in the league. Each of the two have a knack of not only getting to the quarterback, but going after the ball once they get their hands on the passer.

Bosa says that he and Mack both provide similar results, with different styles. They've been bouncing concepts off each other to enhance their technique for the season. In doing so, Bosa and Mack are going to orchestrate their own film study, observing one another and other pass rushers around the league.

“I think sometimes those are the best people you can learn from because it’s a different feel and they see things that you don’t see," Bosa said of Mack. "They use technique that maybe you haven’t learned or haven’t used before. So at the end of the day, we both do similar things here and there, but we definitely have different styles and we’ve just been practicing and learning from each other."

Bosa said he and Mack are going to start by viewing his brother Nick's film on Thursday and move onto other edge rushers each day to continue adding to their arsenal.

Derwin James continues his hold-in on Day 2

Head coach Brandon Staley clarified on Wednesday that James' shoulder is fully healed, but the reasoning behind him not participating stems from the All-Pro safety seeking a contract extension.

Thursday was the same. James energized his teammates from the sideline without partaking in any of the competitive individual or team drills.

"I’ve been talking to him on the side, obviously, and he’s, I think, doing the right thing," Bosa said of James. "He obviously deserves whatever he’s going to get. He puts in 100 percent every single day. He’s just making the best decision for him right now, but the fact that he’s out here coaching the guys, fully involved, 100 percent locked in every day, it obviously means a lot to all of us and I’m sure the coaches see it and really appreciate it. He’s obviously one of the best, if not the best, at his position in the whole league. I think he’s going to get what he deserves."

*James did about five minutes of walkthroughs as he did on Wednesday.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.