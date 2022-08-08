Chargers Training Camp Observations: Highlights From Intrasquad Scrimmage and Other Notes From Day 10

COSTA MESA – The Chargers held their 10th training camp practice in the fashion of an intrasquad night scrimmage. The team faced off against one another, simulating a game-like atmosphere in the form of a practice.

Here are my observations and notes from the Chargers' 10th training camp practice of the summer:

Standouts from Sunday's scrimmage

The Chargers got several looks from their first, second and third-team units on Sunday night. Here's a look into the most notable moments:

Offense:

DeAndre Carter has had an outstanding camp. Most of his work has been done after the catch, primarily working underneath patterns. But Carter hauled in a 35-yard grab from Justin Herbert before getting marked down at the 1-yard line.

Carter's big-play set up a touchdown throw from Herbert to Austin Ekeler in the flat. Ekeler also hauled in a one-handed catch, flashing his steady hands as a pass-catcher.

Trevon Bradford had the biggest play of the day. Chase Daniel hit Bradford in stride, streaking down the sideline on 3rd and 12 from the 40-yard line for a touchdown.

The fullbacks haven't gotten a whole lot of opportunities to shine in camp thus far, but seventh-round pick Zander Horvath took full advantage of the checkdown pass he received from Herbert, putting his shoulder through Alohi Gilman to fight for extra yards after contact.

Joshua Kelley was active catching passes, including one that went for 20-plus yards as Herbert went right to left through his progressions before finding his third-year back slipping through the cracks for a big gain.

Zion Johnson has looked to live up to the billing. His steady frame and pure strength propelled him to outlast the pass rush from the interior. One play in particular, Johnson picked up a blitz that initially looked to have a free lane into the backfield. Johnson's blitz pickup propelled Herbert to convert a first down throw to Keenan Allen across the middle.

Defense:

On third and short, Damon Lloyd ate up a handoff to Isaiah Spiller, forcing the second-team offense to settle for a field goal. Lloyd also looked to hold his own in coverage, remaining in the hip pocket of his opposition more times than not when dropping back.

With the first-team offense back on the field for their second drive, Chris Rumph and Jerry Tillery were credited with a sack on Herbert.

Michael Davis, mainly working on the second-team defense, had what looked to be his best practice of camp. He forced a couple pass breakups and provided tight coverage throughout the night. Davis was playing hungry, delivering big hits when granted the opportunity to make a play.

Nasir Adderley came streaking downhill with the offense inside the 5-yard line, logging a tackle for loss. Adderley was all over the field on Sunday night, serving quality efforts in run support in addition to his time in coverage on the back-end.

Carlo Kemp didn't log a sack, but he did have a rep that would've been a close-call and without tackling quarterbacks, this play could've gone either way. His get-off and bend were quite noticeable. Kemp had consecutive plays against the second unit in which his get-off blatantly beat the right tackle.

*Tevaughn Campbell and DeAndre Carter encountered a hard collision on a slant pattern. Campbell was slow to get up, needing medical attention before walking off.

“I thought that it was a clean operation. We got a lot of work in today as a football team in all three phases, and that’s what we were shooting for, is for all three phases to get a lot of work," head coach Brandon Staley said following the team's scrimmage. "I think everybody around the Chargers did a really good job making this clean for our fans. I love the transitions and the flow of the scrimmage. We came out of it really healthy and we came out of it a better football team, for sure.”

How the depth chart is taking shape through 10 days

The battle between Trey Pipkins and Storm Norton at right tackle remains ongoing. The two took turns with the first-team offense during Sunday's scrimmage, but there's been a lot of talk from players about the growth shown from Pipkins over the last handful of months.

Bryce Callahan looks head and shoulders above Michael Davis for the third cornerback spot. However, Davis still figures to have an important role as the team's fourth option and first depth piece to be called upon, serving the boundary.

Josh Palmer, DeAndre Carter and Jalen Guyton looks to be the pecking order that'll round out the wide receiver group. Palmer's route running has looked particularly crisp. Carter has scored more touchdowns than any pass-catcher during team period drills. And Guyton has continued to flash his deep speed, but opportunities have been somewhat limited.

When healthy, the starting linebacker group – in the nickel defense – features Drue Tranquill and Kyle Van Noy. Currently, both players are dealing with minor injuries, calling for Troy Reeder and a combination of Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga to roam the middle part of the defense.

The starting fullback job remains in flux with Zander Horvath and Gabe Nabers dueling it out. There hasn't been much separation from one another as this position battle will likely take the entirety of camp before declaring a winner for the role.

Joey Bosa's encouraging start to camp

Joey Bosa is dealing with blisters on his foot, but nonetheless, he believes this is the best start to training camp he's had in his career.

"I felt pretty good out there," Bosa said after Sunday night's practice. "I think these are the best two weeks I’ve had in any of my years, so far, coming into camp. I remember after the scrimmage last year I was like, ‘Dang, I suck.’ And then it started coming to me. I feel like I’m really feeling it. My moves are coming nice and naturally."

A major component in which Bosa has credited to his advancement up to this point has to do with film study. He says that the addition of Khalil Mack has opened his eyes for what to look for in watching film, allowing for greater self assessment.

"I think he’s great at watching film, which is something I’ve mentioned I need to get better at. So, having him to help me point out the things that you should be looking for and what really to study is going to be very beneficial," Bosa said of Mack. "And then, I think watching each other and ourselves and really being hyper-critical will also be a benefit.”

Derwin James' continued hold-in and other non-participants

Staley said after practice nothing has changed on the Derwin James' contract hold-in situation. James has missed each day of practice as the team has completed 10 days of camp. The All-Pro safety won't take to the practice field until he receives a new contract, which is anticipated to reset the safety market.

The Chargers also had nine other players not partake in the scrimmage as a result of injury. Staley provided injury updates following practice, stating that Drue Tranquill, Tre’ McKitty, Jason Moore and Kenneth Murray are trending positive. Kyle Van Noy, Nick Niemann and Mark Webb are considered day-to-day. Andrew Trainer is considered out. And Donald Parham is expected to miss a week with a hamstring injury.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.