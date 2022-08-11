Chargers Training Camp: Injury Updates Ahead of First Preseason Game, Joshua Kelley's Offseason Regimen and Other Notes From Day 13

COSTA MESA – The Chargers' Thursday practice was the lightest session they've held in training camp thus far. It was their final practice ahead of Saturday's first preseason game, which called for the team to primarily work on special teams and hold a walkthrough.

There were no observations from what took place in practice as the walkthrough was at about a quarter speed and they didn’t hold any sessions of 7-on-7s or 11-on-11s.

Joshua Kelley's offseason program

Joshua Kelley took this offseason as an opportunity to build himself up physically. The Chargers' third-year rusher added weight over the last few months with a new strength and nutrition program.

“My whole goal this offseason was to become the best football player I could possibly be. It wasn’t to relax, to wind down, to do all sorts of business activities, vacation, it was to become the best player I could be for this year," Kelley said. "I evaluated myself. I looked at my strengths and weaknesses. I felt like I could put on some more muscle and some more explosiveness, so I took the program I had seriously and just attacked it."

Kelley reached out to Chris Bernard and Jake [Bernard] over at Overtime Athletes, getting on the program they've designed for getting stronger, faster and healthier – made for athletes. Kelley was referred to Chris and Jake by former Chargers cornerback Rayshawn Jenkins, who's worked with them previously.

"Nutrition was huge. You don’t get this size and this strong without being on nutrition, on top of your recovery."

Kelley has had a strong camp through 13 days of work – both as a rusher and a pass-catcher during 11-on-11s. He currently finds himself in the mix for the No. 2 running back role, competing alongside rookie Isaiah Spiller and second-year player Larry Rountree. All three rushers should see a steady volume of touches in this weekend’s preseason showdown.

Injuries and non-participants

Derwin James' contract hold-in has reached Day 13 of camp as the team's All-Pro safety watched from the sideline.

"Derwin has been very patient through the process. He's been a tremendous leader like he always is," Brandon Staley said after practice. "I think he's handled it extremely well. His teammates have handled it extremely well. Hoping for good news soon."

Other notable non-participants included Tevaughn Campbell, Nick Niemann, Ty Shelby, Donald Parham and Isaac Weaver.

Khalil Mack, Mike Williams and Drue Tranquill all returned to the practice field on Thursday.

Game status for preseason contest vs. Rams

Campbell and Shelby have been declared out for the Chargers' first preseason game on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Nick Niemann will be a gametime decision.

Staley said Shelby is considered week-to-week, but he’s hopeful to get him back for the joint practice with the Cowboys that will take place on Aug. 17 and 18.

