Chargers Rookie CB Ja’Sir Taylor Leads Defensive Push on Day 11 of Training Camp

Ja’Sir Taylor logged a pick-six during the Chargers' Tuesday training camp practice.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers Day 11 of training camp appeared to be a little flat regarding the overall energy. It was the first day back since the team's Sunday scrimmage and it was a closed practice to the public, meaning there weren't thousands of fans yelling players names throughout the morning.

But one play in particular that gave the defensive sideline a jolt was when sixth-round pick Ja'Sir Taylor secured an interception off quarterback Justin Herbert.

Taylor, who's primarily worked from the slot throughout camp, was defending Keenan Allen when he jumped the route of a shallow pass intended for the middle part of the field.

In working the two-minute drill, having the offense backed into their own end, Taylor took Herbert's pass the other direction for what turned into a walk-in pick-six.

“He’s a savvy guy. He’s one of those guys that if he made one mistake that day, he won’t make the same mistake," defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said of Taylor following practice. "You see a lot of growth in him, just sitting right next to Bryce Callahan, picking his brain every day in meetings. His growth potential, it’s really high right now."

Taylor is one of two cornerbacks the Chargers selected in the final two rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, also scooping up Deane Leonard out of Ole Miss one pick after Taylor.

The two rookies have looked sharp in camp relative to what their draft position indicated. On the final play of 11-on-11s, Leonard had a near-interception go off his hands on a deep throw down the sideline from Easton Stick.

Taylor, who's mainly worked with the second-team defense most of camp, saw probably his most extensive action with the first unit on Tuesday.

"We expect some good things from him," Hill said of Taylor. "Once those lights come on, we really want to see him perform at a high level because he has the mental and the physical [ability] to get it done. I’m happy with how he’s been performing.”

Taylor has also rotated in at gunner during the Chargers' special teams operation.

He figures to get an abundance of playing time when the Chargers face the Rams at SoFi Stadium for their first preseason contest on Saturday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m. PT.

