Chargers CB J.C. Jackson Sees an Increased Number of Turnovers in His Future With Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack Rushing the Passer

COSTA MESA – The Chargers' marquee acquisition this offseason was landing cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Jackson, 26, has a niche for getting his hands on the ball and coming down with it. Across the last two seasons, nobody in the NFL has taken away the ball more than Jackson has, logging 17 interceptions and one forced fumble throughout his final two seasons in New England.

His performance with the Patriots led to a hefty payday by the Chargers, inking him to a five-year, $82.5 million, including $40 million guaranteed. But in joining the Chargers' new-look defense, Jackson sees bigger things on the horizon, and that's no easy feat given what he's accomplished.

Jackson said Friday following the Chargers' eighth training camp practice that one thing in particular that excites him about his new team is playing behind the pass rush combination of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

“I’ve never played with a pass rush like that," Jackson said of Bosa and Mack. "We’re going to see what that’s like this year. I’m so excited to have those two guys."

When asked how a top pass rush can impact his game on the back-end in coverage, Jackson stated that he thinks it will lead to greater production.

“I believe I can make more turnovers having those two guys going at the quarterback," Jackson said. "That should be fun.”

Jackson secured an interception during the Chargers' 11-on-11 portion of practice on Friday. The turnover occurred with the second-team offense facing the first-team defense when Jackson came down with a Chase Daniel pass intended for Michael Bandy across the middle. Jackson and Bandy got tangled up a bit, but Jackson said afterwards that it was tipped at some point throughout its path of hitting him in the hands.

“I believe somebody up front tipped the ball and I came down with it," Jackson said. "That’s team defense.”

