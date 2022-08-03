Chargers' Matt Feiler Offers Praise Towards Rookies Zion Johnson, Jamaree Salyer

COSTA MESA – The Chargers hit the jackpot in the 2021 NFL Draft when they selected Rashawn Slater with the No. 13 overall pick, who went on to be named a second-team All-Pro as a rookie.

In returning to their roots from a year ago, the Chargers went back to the offensive line, selecting Zion Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in last April's draft.

But he wasn't the only offensive lineman the Chargers added. They also picked up Jamaree Salyer in the sixth-round, as a potential swing-guard option.

The team has completed just six training camp practices, but the two rookies have passed the eye test with flying colors.

“Great work ethic," left guard Matt Feiler said in regards to what he's seen from Johnson. "Tough dude, strong dude. He is one of those guys that is going to be a lock-down guard. I see good things coming.”

Johnson has taken the bulk of the first-team reps at right guard. During Monday's 1-on-1 portion of practice, he won roughly all but one rep against Austin Johnson. Needless to say, his play strength that has been the major talking point around the former Boston College product, appears to be as advertised.

Salyer, who's mainly worked with the second-team offense, also appears to be wise beyond his years. His sound technique and play strength have also presented him with rave reviews.

“Big, big guy. He’s strong. He uses his size well. He’s another one of those guys that has a hard work ethic," Feiler said. He’s going to be good, too.”

Feiler, 30, has taken upon a leadership role in helping bring along the two rookie guards. But he stated Tuesday, that they both are big imposing players who have the mindset to do great things in the league.

Feiler's comments follow suit with what head coach Brandon Staley had to say following the team's first padded practice to start the week.

"I thought the young guards today showed that they have what it takes," Staley said of Johnson and Salyer. "Matt Feiler is so steady; sometimes you forget what a good player he is. But those two young guards showed that they have what it takes. They got the head on their shoulders, they’re really strong inside — like really strong — and then, they work at it like crazy. And, they’re going against a lot of quality inside players

Johnson and Salyer have been tested in camp against Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson, Morgan Fox and others, while holding up quite nicely in pass protection.

