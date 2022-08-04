As Derwin James' Contract Hold-In Continues, Nasir Adderley Has Made Noise in Training Camp With a Bigger Role

COSTA MESA — The Chargers secondary has looked noticeably different without the team's All-Pro safety roaming the back-end of the defense.

Derwin James, the vocal leader and unquestioned heartbeat of the Chargers defense, has continued to hold-in at training camp as he seeks a new contract. His hold-in efforts have lasted seven practices thus far, but the team is encouraged they will reach a resolution fairly soon.

With James on the sideline, taking mental reps and energizing his teammates from afar, the Chargers have seen his counterpart, Nasir Adderley, take an exceptional jump in training camp this summer.

Adderley has registered an interception in back-to-back practices – one from quarterback Justin Herbert and the other from backup Chase Daniel. Adderley has been flying around the defense, finding his groove of when to turn on the gas and when to let plays develop in front of him.

“It could be a live situation where I just need to be patient. I need to sit and let the play unfold. Then, I turn it on once I know," Adderley said earlier this week on his growing development of learning when to ramp up his engine. "It’s definitely a blessing, being able to have speed, because then you can be a lot more patient. Then, when you do see run, or you do see pass, you can trigger a lot easier.”

Adderley was at the center of the Chargers calling practice early on Wednesday. With the second-team offense on the field during 11-on-11s, Daniel attempted to connect with pass-catcher Maurice Ffrench as he ran a wheel route down the right sideline towards the end zone. With Ffrench reaching the goal line, he encountered an intense collision with Adderley as the two met at the ball simultaneously.

Adderley came away with the interception and Ffrench was slow to get up, requiring assistance from the medical staff until he was able to walk off under his own power.

“Maurice is OK. Guys competing, probably, a little bit too close," coach Brandon Staley said of the collision between Adderley and Ffrench. "We’re thankful that he’s OK. That’s the thing, you have to keep learning how to practice with one another because everybody wants to make a good impression, but you have to make sure that you keep people safe. That was one where it was a close call, but he’s OK. We’ll learn from that, for sure.”

Certainly, it's always a scare for the team when a player is slow to get up following a physical wreck. But Staley also highlighted just how well Adderley has looked through seven practices of training camp.

“I told you guys at the end of minicamp that I thought that he was a real bright spot, a stand out. You ask for that, and I feel like he definitely earned that mantle, and he’s earning it in camp here," Staley said of Adderley. "He’s really flashing in the run game and in the passing game. Little things: command before the ball is snapped, helping his teammates out."

"Without Derwin being out there, you’re able to feel that more, that quarterback presence. That’s something that you need at safety, it can’t be a one-man show. He’s off to a good start. We expect him to continue to play that way.”

Adderley has routinely found ways to get his hands on the ball. Whether it's in the from of logging a pass breakup or most recently coming down with two interceptions – he looks to have made substantial strides in his development.

In college, at the University of Delaware, Adderley had 11 interceptions and four forced fumbles across four years. But in three years with the Chargers, featuring 34 games, he's come down with just one interception and forced just one fumble.

With an encouraging first week of training camp, the Chargers are hoping to tap into the player Adderley was at Delaware, and early on he's shown that.

"With Derwin not back there, he’s the main signal-caller," defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said this week. "It’s allowing him to express himself in this scheme. I really like what I see – it’s no second-guessing. He’s going to the right spots at the right time. He’s looking really sharp back there.”

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.