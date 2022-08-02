Chargers S Nasir Adderley Grasping a Better Understanding of When to Step on the Gas in Year Two of Defensive Scheme

COSTA MESA – Chargers safety Nasir Adderley set career-highs last season in tackles (99), tackles for loss (3), pass break ups (5), forced fumbles (1) and quarterback hits (2).

Adderley, 25, the team's second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has taken upon a larger role of patrolling the secondary early on in training camp with Derwin James not participating in practice as he awaits a new contract.

“We knew when we got Nas that he had a big engine. He can run and cover so much ground," Defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said. "But, that’s a lot of young guys — it’s like that dog that gets around and is just going fast. Now, he has a calmness to him. He understands when to use the gas and when not too. He’s becoming more of a quarterback back there."

"With Derwin not back there, he’s the main signal-caller. It’s allowing him to express himself in this scheme. I really like what I see – it’s no second-guessing. He’s going to the right spots at the right time. He’s looking really sharp back there.”

Adderley has the speed to maneuver the deep part of the field – a role in which he served much of last year. With a full season of playing under Brandon Staley's scheme, he believes his understanding on when to turn on the jets and when to let plays develop in front of him, has taken strides of improvement.

“It could be a live situation where I just need to be patient. I need to sit and let the play unfold. Then, I turn it on once I know," Adderley said. "It’s definitely a blessing, being able to have speed, because then you can be a lot more patient. Then, when you do see run, or you do see pass, you can trigger a lot easier.”

During Monday's 11-on-11 portion of practice, Adderley flashed his fast-twitch instincts with a play in which he laid out for a near-interception of Justin Herbert from inside the red zone.

“Year 2 in the system, it’s always going to be very beneficial because you’re out there thinking, now you’re able to look at it more — you’re able to look at the quarterback’s tendencies, you’re able to look at where the receivers align and the down-and-distances and all of that," Adderley said following the Chargers' first padded practice. "When you’re not thinking about what you have to do, you’re able to look at a lot more and play a lot faster. It’s definitely been really beneficial.”

Adderley finished his Monday media availability by stating that the coaches have put him in position to grow for the better, and it's becoming more evident with the way he's looked through five days in training camp.

“I love the coaches that we have. They’ve been very beneficial to my growth and helping me just learn the game," he said. "It’s been a gradual process. I’ve been learning, even when I came into the league, just wanted to turn it on and when not to. Overall knowledge of the game, they’ve been extremely helpful.”

