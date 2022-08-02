Skip to main content

Chargers S Nasir Adderley Grasping a Better Understanding of When to Step on the Gas in Year Two of Defensive Scheme

Nasir Adderley says he's more comfortable entering the second year of Brandon Staley's defensive system.

COSTA MESA – Chargers safety Nasir Adderley set career-highs last season in tackles (99), tackles for loss (3), pass break ups (5), forced fumbles (1) and quarterback hits (2).

Adderley, 25, the team's second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has taken upon a larger role of patrolling the secondary early on in training camp with Derwin James not participating in practice as he awaits a new contract.

“We knew when we got Nas that he had a big engine. He can run and cover so much ground," Defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said. "But, that’s a lot of young guys — it’s like that dog that gets around and is just going fast. Now, he has a calmness to him. He understands when to use the gas and when not too. He’s becoming more of a quarterback back there."

"With Derwin not back there, he’s the main signal-caller. It’s allowing him to express himself in this scheme. I really like what I see – it’s no second-guessing. He’s going to the right spots at the right time. He’s looking really sharp back there.”

Adderley has the speed to maneuver the deep part of the field – a role in which he served much of last year. With a full season of playing under Brandon Staley's scheme, he believes his understanding on when to turn on the jets and when to let plays develop in front of him, has taken strides of improvement.

“It could be a live situation where I just need to be patient. I need to sit and let the play unfold. Then, I turn it on once I know," Adderley said. "It’s definitely a blessing, being able to have speed, because then you can be a lot more patient. Then, when you do see run, or you do see pass, you can trigger a lot easier.”

During Monday's 11-on-11 portion of practice, Adderley flashed his fast-twitch instincts with a play in which he laid out for a near-interception of Justin Herbert from inside the red zone.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to throw a pass in the first half the game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Cracks Top 10 List Among NFL Players in Merchandise Sales

2 hours ago
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receivers Keenan Allen (13), Joe Reed (12), Maurice Ffrench (80) and Jason Moore Jr. (11) participate in drills during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Photos: First Padded Practice at Chargers Training Camp

13 hours ago
Jul 28, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77) and tackle Zack Bailey (78) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Training Camp Observations: The Pads Come On, Early Impressions of Zion Johnson and Other Notes From Day 5

19 hours ago

“Year 2 in the system, it’s always going to be very beneficial because you’re out there thinking, now you’re able to look at it more — you’re able to look at the quarterback’s tendencies, you’re able to look at where the receivers align and the down-and-distances and all of that," Adderley said following the Chargers' first padded practice. "When you’re not thinking about what you have to do, you’re able to look at a lot more and play a lot faster. It’s definitely been really beneficial.”

Adderley finished his Monday media availability by stating that the coaches have put him in position to grow for the better, and it's becoming more evident with the way he's looked through five days in training camp.

“I love the coaches that we have. They’ve been very beneficial to my growth and helping me just learn the game," he said. "It’s been a gradual process. I’ve been learning, even when I came into the league, just wanted to turn it on and when not to. Overall knowledge of the game, they’ve been extremely helpful.”

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to throw a pass in the first half the game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Cracks Top 10 List Among NFL Players in Merchandise Sales

By Nicholas Cothrel2 hours ago
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receivers Keenan Allen (13), Joe Reed (12), Maurice Ffrench (80) and Jason Moore Jr. (11) participate in drills during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Photos: First Padded Practice at Chargers Training Camp

By Nicholas Cothrel13 hours ago
Jul 28, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77) and tackle Zack Bailey (78) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Training Camp Observations: The Pads Come On, Early Impressions of Zion Johnson and Other Notes From Day 5

By Nicholas Cothrel19 hours ago
May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77) during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Rookie Zion Johnson Draws High Praise From Rashawn Slater at Training Camp

By Nicholas CothrelAug 1, 2022 10:40 AM EDT
July 28, 2021; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions receiver Sage Surratt catches a pass during training camp at the Allen Park facility on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Chargers Sign USFL TE Sage Surratt

By Nicholas CothrelAug 1, 2022 9:30 AM EDT
Jul 28, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Training Camp Observations: Offense Opens Things Up, Khalil Mack's Early Impact and Other Notes From Day 4

By Nicholas CothrelJul 30, 2022 4:10 PM EDT
Jul 28, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Entering Season With Heightened Expectations, Chargers QB Justin Herbert Remains 'Steady' in His Approach

By Nicholas CothrelJul 29, 2022 6:05 PM EDT
USATSI_18761613
News

Chargers Training Camp Observations: Offense, Defense Exchange Wins, Intensity Picks Up and Other Notes From Day 3

By Nicholas CothrelJul 29, 2022 5:02 PM EDT