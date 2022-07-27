Chargers Training Camp Observations: Derwin James Sits Out, Right Tackle Battle Takes Shape and Other Notes From Day 1

The Chargers hit the field at Jack Hammet Sports Complex for the first training camp practice of the summer. While the pads don't come on until Monday, there were still plenty of things to draw from on Day 1.

Here are observations from the day:

Derwin James not practicing

James was in attendance, but won't practice until his contract situation is resolved. The Chargers' All-Pro safety is seeking an extension, which will perhaps make him the highest-paid player at his position in the league.

"We've got full respect for Derwin, his agent, David Mulugheta, who's one of the best in business. I think there's full respect on both sides," coach Brandon Staley said. "They know how much we love Derwin. Derwin knows how much we love him. We're just working through that process right now."

James was limited during OTAs and mandatory minicamp as precautionary measures following labrum surgery in February. But on Day 1 of training camp, Staley said James' shoulder is healed and will have no limitations practicing once his contract situation is resolved.

Right tackle observations

The battle at right tackle will be a coveted competition. On Wednesday, Trey Pipkins III and Storm Norton split reps with the first-team offense, leading to the belief that it truly is anyone's job to win.

"I think consistency and performance," Staley said in regards to what will determine who wins the job at right tackle. "Being a compete tackle – run game, pass game. We're going to get a very accurate evaluation from them with who they have to block every single day. And obviously throughout the preseason games we're gonna have a lot of opportunities to evaluate these guys. I know that we have confidence in both of them and it's gonna be fun to see these guys compete."

Staley said both Pipkins and Norton have shown changes to their game in a positive way, and that they'll continue operating camp with each of them receiving equal looks.

The running back mix

Isaiah Spiller, Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree III each received their fair share of touches, being rotated in pretty religiously on the first day of practice.

Spiller specifically, looked to be running hungry, incorporating his jump-cut on multiple occasions to propel himself to the second level of the defense. It is worth noting that Wednesday's practice featured helmets, jerseys and shorts, so the physical aspect has yet to be brought into camp just yet.

"He's going to be in a pool competition at running back," Staley said of Spiller after practice. "There's going to be a full competition and it's not just going to be him at running back, it's going to be him on special teams. It's going to be who can be the most complete running back for our football team. I'm excited to see that competition."

Spiller had the most frequent eye-popping plays out of the backfield on Day 1, but Kelley ripped some notable runs himself.

No timetable for Kenneth Murray's return

Murray was placed on the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery, meaning he'll take mental reps and observe from the sideline until he's cleared physically.

"I know that he's made a lot of progress over the summer," Staley said of Murray's recovery. "Not enough to start camp, but I think that you'll see him at some point during training camp. He's working hard and he's feeling much closer.

Staley didn't want to give a concrete timeline for Murray, but stated that he expects him to return roughly within the next four to six weeks.

Khalil Mack's Day 1 of training camp

Mack was more involved in the team's first practice – including individual drills and the team period – than he was during the offseason program. After Mack primarily worked off to the side with trainers and coaches during OTAs and minicamp as he battles back from last year's season-ending foot injury, he appeared to take things up a notch on Wednesday.

"That player that was out there today is the player I'm used to seeing." Staley said of Mack.

Mack didn't want to go into detail on how his foot feels, but shrugged off any concerns, and his availability on the field suggests that any lingering effects is perhaps behind him.

“It always starts here. You create habits out here on the field, on the practice field," Mack said. "A lot of people say switches and turning it on, but it all starts out here. That’s why I am doing what I’m doing, as far as this process, just jumping out there and getting the feel of things early rather than later.”

Standouts during 11-on-11s

Justin Herbert looked to pick things up right where he left off in mandatory minicamp, making throws into tight windows with firm velocity. He tossed the ball all across the yard, hitting Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and other in stride, while also working to build chemistry with newly signed tight end Gerald Everett and Spiller, his new rookie running back, out of the backfield.

“The day went well. There was a lot of energy out of our guys," Herbert said. "It’s always tough spending so much time away from the facility, away from your teammates, but it was good to have everyone back out there today. Everyone looked good, sharp, so there is a lot to look forward to.”

Among other notables during the 11-on-11 phase, J.C. Jackson registered a pass breakup on the very first play. And he wasn't the only guy in the secondary getting his hands on the ball. Brandon Sebastian, an undrafted signee out of Boston College, also came up with a near-interception that resulted in a pass breakup.

While it's difficult to determine play from the offensive line and defensive line until the pads come on and the physicality is raised, defensive tackle Joe Gaziano did get his hands on the ball after he tipped a deflected pass to himself and ran it back a short distance for a touchdown.

Bryce Callahan catching punts

The Chargers had three guys rotating in as the deep man catching punts. Among them were DeAndre Carter, Michael Bandy and Callahan. Carter and Bandy initially figured to consume that role to some extent, but Callahan was a bit more surprising.

Callahan has returned punts in a marginally small role during his time in Chicago and Denver. His most recent attempt came in 2020 when he returned just one punt during his first year with the Broncos.

Ultimately, throwing Callahan back there as the deep man could be something that new special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken is experimenting with in the event of an emergency. However, with Callahan expected to have a steady role at cornerback for the Chargers' secondary and injuries behind a part of what's limited him the last two years, it was relatively shocking to see him back there.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.