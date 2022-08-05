Chargers Training Camp Observations: The Keenan Allen Show, Chris Rumph's Added Weight and Other Notes From Day 8

COSTA MESA – The Chargers hit the field Friday for Day 8 of training camp in what was a lighter, non-padded practice. They completed individual drills, 11-on-11s and a steady dose of special teams work.

Here are my observations and notes from the Chargers' eighth training camp practice of the summer:

The Keenan Allen show

The Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen connection was in full force Friday. Allen, working the slot – primarily against Bryce Callahan – had things working as Herbert continued to pepper him with passes. In two separate stints of 11-on-11 work, Allen recorded four receptions – all for first downs.

“It’s a blessing," Callahan said, referencing his battles against Allen. "I don’t think I will get better work from a slot receiver, so just being able to go up against him every day is a blessing. Probably the best work there is, so I can’t complain.”

Allen had a sequence in which he hauled in back-to-back grabs from Herbert – one of roughly 20 yards and the other for 30 yards – setting up a touchdown catch to Donald Parham from inside the red zone.

"He is real shifty. He’s not a little guy, either, so his catch radius is pretty big," Callahan said of Allen. "He’s got some voodoo on his routes."

The competition between Allen and Callahan has been one to watch in camp. The two veterans have pushed each other for the better with different results each day.

Defensive highlights from Day 8

The offense was clicking on Friday, but the defense had their moments as well. Most of the defense's highlights from 11-on-11s came when the first-team offense came off the field.

Sebastian Joseph-Day got his hands on a ball when he jumped up at the line of scrimmage, batting down Chase Daniel's pass intended towards the middle of the field. A couple plays later, Daniel attempted a pass towards Michael Bandy as it was tipped downfield and intercepted by J.C. Jackson.

“It’s going pretty good," Jackson said in regards to how his training camp is going. "We’re still building, it’s still early in training camp. I love coming out here and competing with my teammates.”

The kickoff operation

On the first kickoff during the special teams phase, DeAndre Carter returned it for a touchdown. Carter, who's flashed during 11-on-11s as a receiver, working mainly underneath patterns, put his return ability to the test in a big way. A few attempts after the touchdown return, Carter also followed up with a return of roughly 40 yards before being wrapped up.

In what looked to be the first-team kickoff operation from left to right consists of the following: Alohi Gilman, Kemon Hall, Troy Reeder, Nick Niemann, Joshua Kelley, Deane Leonard, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Chris Rumph II, Michael Davis and Tevaughn Campbell – plus kicker Dustin Hopkins. Nasir Adderley also jumped in periodically.

Chris Rumph's added weight and development

Chris Rumph opened up about his offseason regime back in early June, sharing that he's added strength by bulking up. Earlier this week, he had two consecutive plays in which Rumph recorded a pair of sacks against the second-team offense.

Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said following Friday's practice that Rumph's bigger frame has been quite apparent through eight days of camp.

"Chris has been doing a great job. I feel the weight on him right now. I feel, when he goes to a power rush move, that it’s on display a little bit more," Hill said of Rumph. "Last year, if he went to that move, they probably would have grabbed him up and we wouldn’t have been able to push the pocket, but he’s doing a good job. You can tell he’s really been working on his pass-rush game."

Light workday for some veterans, a few injuries to monitor and nothing new on Derwin James' hold-in

Nothing has changed on the status of Derwin James' practice involvement as contract negotiations continue. He's still completing the 10 minute walkthrough before practice and observing from the sideline once the team splits off into individual and team period drills.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill didn't practice as he battles with a groin injury. As did safety Mark Webb, tight end Tre’ McKitty and wide receiver Jason Moore – all of which are dealing with soft tissue injuries.

Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack were given a light workday as neither of the two star pass rushers partook in the 11-on-11 portion of practice but completed individual drills.

“We have a big ramp-up with the pads coming on, so we wanted to make sure that those guys are ready to go for those practices coming up," Hill said of Bosa and Mack. "They were ready to go, but it’s a good chance for us to get out here and evaluate some of the other guys.”

