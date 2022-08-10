Chargers Training Camp Observations: Highlights From 11-on-11s, Michael Davis Overcoming Off-The-Field Distractions and Other Notes From Day 12

COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed Day 12 of training camp with the pads back on. The intensity picked back up after yesterday's practice in which the overall energy felt somewhat flat. But today, players were playing with an edge, and it showed during the 11-on-11 portion of practice.

Here are my observations and notes from the Chargers' 12th training camp practice of the summer:

11-on-11 highlights

Offense

Jalen Guyton had his most targeted day in camp. While his deep speed has generally been his calling card, the Chargers got him involved on a handful of underneath patterns and screens, relying on his after-the-catch ability. Guyton did have a drop with the team marching down the field on the 11th play of a drive, just outside the red zone.

Keenan Allen had things working. His crossing routes and slant patterns were a major component in the first-team offense orchestrating a 16-play drive. Herbert connected with Allen for 30 yards towards the left sideline with rookie JT Woods in coverage.

The Chargers ran one of the oldest plays in the book, turning to the Flea Flicker. Ultimately, the operation up empty as Herbert's pass to Allen didn't connect.

DeAndre Carter's contributions as a pass-catcher has been one of the more pleasant surprises in camp. He's done it all – from serving as the deep man during kicks and punts to catching passes – but he also has been deployed on jet sweeps, flashing his short area quickness. In addition to his involvement on sweeps during Wednesday's practice, Carter hauled in the biggest play of the day, catching a pass from Herbert near midfield before being marked down at the 1-yard line.

Larry Rountree, while fighting for extra yards, coughed up the ball at midfield for a turnover.

Gerald Everett caught a goal line touchdown from Herbert as he sat down in the soft spot of the defense near the middle of the field.

Defense

On the first play of 11-on-11s, Troy Reeder came storming downhill to wrap up the ball carrier for a 2-yard tackle for loss.

Cole Christiansen was active today, flashing his instincts to sniff out a run early in its procedure. He brought the high-level intensity to practice, delivering a particularly hard hit against the offense's second unit.

Sebastian Joseph-Day logged two tackle for losses – an early indication that the Chargers' run-defense should be vastly improved with him in the middle of the defensive line.

While working the red zone drill on third and goal, Damon Lloyd broke up Herbert's intended pass at the goal line to force a fourth down. The following play, Lloyd was in coverage against Joe Reed in which the defense came away with a goal line stop.

Otito Ogbonnia came close to his first sack in camp, getting into the backfield as he flushed Chase Daniel out of the pocket for no gain.

Ty Shelby has continued to look sharp the last three days of camp. He got into the backfield during Sunday's scrimmage in what looked to be a borderline sack (no tackling), and did so again on Wednesday against the second-team offense, logging a tackle for loss.

Brandon Sebastian jumped a route down the right sideline, picking off Daniel and returning it for a short gain.

With the offense in the red zone, Joey Bosa came storming through, off the right side, to record a sack on Herbert.

*There were two separate instances in which a Chargers player was slow to get up following a collision. Isaac Weaver was the first to go down after a running play led to a pile up in the trenches. Ty Shelby was the other as he limped off the field gingerly with trainers.

Michael Davis overcoming off-the-field distractions

Last season, Michael Davis came into training camp as the Chargers' No. 1 cornerback following a new pay day. Ultimately, Davis wasn't as efficient as previous seasons, leading to the team's acquisition of two new cornerbacks in free agency and two others via the draft.

“Last year, for me, was a year with a lot of distractions, on the field and also off of the field," Davis said, reflecting on last year. "I think that came into play into my game, like inconsistency. I think we’re past that. Effort, I think it’s all about effort this year.”

Davis admits his off-the-field distractions led to his performance suffering. He was still a serviceable defender last season, but not to the extent in which he was been compensated. Now, with a fresh mindset, Davis believes he'll be ready for any role – along the boundary where he's played most of his career, or being used inside in the nickel package, a role he's seen time in during training camp.

“Distractions in my personal life, my previous girlfriend. Whatever happens off of the field comes onto the field, and vice-versa," Davis said. "I just think that last year was filled with distractions. This year, I’m able to eliminate all of the distractions go back to my myself, the way that I’ve been doing it before last year. We’re going up from here.”

Wednesday's non-participants

Derwin James' contract hold-in remains ongoing. He still isn't practicing as he awaits an extension that's anticipated to reset the safety market.

Among other notable non-participants from Wednesday's practice, featured Mike Williams, Khalil Mack, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Tre' McKitty, Tevaughn Campbell, Jason Moore and Drue Tranquill.

