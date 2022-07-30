Chargers Training Camp Observations: Offense Opens Things Up, Khalil Mack's Early Impact and Other Notes From Day 4

COSTA MESA – Day 4 of Chargers training camp is in the books. The team worked a heavy dose of red zone looks on Saturday, with noticeably high energy between the receivers and defensive backs.

Here are my observations and notes from the Chargers fourth training camp practice of the summer:

Offense opens things up

On the first play of 11-on-11s, Justin Herbert hit Keenan Allen for about 20 yards with Bryce Callahan in coverage. Two plays later, Herbert went back to Allen who broke wide open across the middle for roughly a 30-yard gain.

“He’s just a lot more looser than usual. He’s just a lot more comfortable," Mike Williams said of Herbert. "When you come in year one, kind of shy, don’t want to talk a lot. But now, he’s kind of taken control and being himself.”

During the red zone period, Herbert continued to look Allen's way. He also connected with Gerald Everett, who's become quite active over the last two days of camp.

Everett, DeAndre Carter, Michael Bandy and Joe Reed all scored during the red zone portion of practice.

Kemon Hall registers Saturday's defensive play of the day

During the first 11-on-11 period, Hall jumped in front of Chase Daniel's intended target for a pick-six. Hall hadn't produced many notable plays over the first three days of camp, but he certainly made an impression on Day 4 with the defensive play of the day on Saturday.

Hall joins Mark Webb and Michael Davis among the defensive backs to log an interception in camp thus far.

Khalil Mack's early impact

Defensive line play is difficult to form assessments until the pads come on, but the battle between Mack and Rashawn Slater in practice has already begun taking shape.

“We’re barely even rushing right now with no pads and he’s already put a couple variations on some moves that I’ve never even seen before," Slater said.

Mack has brought his arsenal of moves and leadership qualities to the edge-rushing group, which hasn't taken long to notice his influence. On Saturday, Mack spent extensive time coaching up newly signed USFL standout Carlo Kemp during individual drills, offering pointers to his repertoire.

Iron sharpens iron

Mike Williams and J.C. Jackson have squared off across one another for the greater part of team period drills. Williams, coming off a season in which he set career-highs in receptions (76) and yards (1,146), said Saturday after practice that Jackson is going to bring out the best in him.

“It’s going to help me a lot," Williams said on facing Jackson in practice. "I probably won’t see nobody on the other side of me just as good as him. Going into the game, I’m going to be a lot more prepared.”

No cornerback in the NFL has tallied more interceptions (17) across the last two seasons than Jackson. With he and Williams working the boundary across from each other, it should make for some feisty battles once the pads are on come Monday.

Limited and non-participants

Nothing regarding Derwin James' contract situation changed on Day 4 of camp. He was on the field for five to ten minutes during the team's walkthrough, but watched from the sideline during individual and team drills.

Defensive lineman Andrew Brown is dealing with a minor ankle injury and didn’t participate for the second consecutive day. Drue Tranquill was also a non-participant, who watched from the side.

Donald Parham didn't partake in any of the individual or team drills, but I did see him work with a trainer individually on the far field.

When Brandon Staley speaks on Monday, there should be an update on what has restrained Tranquill and Parham from being full participants.

