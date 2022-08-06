Chargers Training Camp Observations: RB vs. LB 1-on-1s, Right Tackle Battle and Other Notes From Day 9

COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed Day 9 of training camp with the pads back on before they get underway with Sunday's intrasquad scrimmage.

Here are my observations and notes from the Chargers' ninth training camp practice of the summer:

Running back vs. linebacker drills

At the beginning of practice, the Chargers split into positional groupings and the running back vs. linebacker drills were not one to miss. They started by testing the pass-blocking ability of their running backs by having the linebackers rush at them as if they were rushing the passer in a game. They concluded this portion of the drills by transitioning into having the linebackers drop back into coverage 1-on-1 against the running backs coming out of the backfield.

Linebacker Damon Lloyd really stood out during these drills – both as a pass rusher and in coverage. Lloyd's first two reps, serving as a pass rusher, were won by using a bullrush technique to get passed Zander Horvath.

On the running back front, Joshua Kelley looked strong in pass protection, anchoring quite nicely during his reps. Kelley has added weight this offseason in an effort to play stronger and that looked quite apparent on Saturday.

Team period highlights

Offense:

On the second play of 11-on-11s, Justin Herbert hit Mike Williams down the sideline over J.C. Jackson for roughly a 25-yard pickup.

Herbert hit Keenan Allen three times across the middle for first downs.

DeAndre Carter continued his hot start in camp, doing damage on underneath routes, including a touchdown grab from Easton Stick during red zone drills. Carter also came up one-yard short from another touchdown during red zone drills from Chase Daniel.

Defense:

Alohi Gilman started 7-on-7s with a pass breakup over Mike Williams on the first play from scrimmage. Gilman followed up on the very next play with a very competitive rep, nearly logging another pass breakup by leaping on the back of Donald Parham to try and get a hand in there.

Lloyd got his hands on a tight-window throw from Justin Herbert to Gerald Everett, popping the ball into the air as J.C. Jackson came down with an interception.

Amen Ogbongbemiga secured a red zone interception off Herbert across the middle of the end zone.

Special teams work

The Chargers have completed an abundance of special teams work throughout training camp. New coordinator Ryan Ficken is taking note of what his best unit will ultimately look like come Week 1 of the regular season.

Ficken has used a large rotation of options rotating in at gunner. On Saturday that included Michael Davis, Tevaughn Campbell, Joshua Palmer, Maurice Ffrench, Joe Reed and Leddie Brown.

One new development regarding the special teams unit this training camp was Jalen Guyton mixing in as the deep man, catching punts. Saturday was the first time I've seen Guyton haul in punts all camp. He joined DeAndre Carter, Michael Bandy and Bryce Callahan as the four returners during Saturday's practice.

The battle at right tackle

The Chargers' camp battle for the starting right tackle spot remains in flux. That determination likely won't come to fruition until the end of camp. But offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi stated after practice that they're really encouraged with what Trey Pipkins III and Storm Norton have each shown thus far.

"I'm kind of happy with both of those guys," Lombardi said on the competition at right tackle. "A little bit like I said about the running backs, the story is still to be told on that. I'm really pleased with both of them right now. We'll see how it falls out. The preseason games and the practices against the Cowboys, and as we get more consistently into pads here, that will define itself a little bit more."

Pipkins spent the offseason working with Duke Manyweather, an offensive line coaching guru who also trains Rashawn Slater. Lombardi mentioned he's seen Pipkins evolve in camp with a different mindset that has boiled into a greater degree of confidence and consistency.

"I feel like there's confidence. More consistency, understanding that you have to come out every day and be ready to go," Lombardi said of Pipkins. "I haven't seen some of the dips, maybe, that we saw last year in his performance. A lot of consistency. He's a talented guy. He's been playing more like what you would expect from him so far in camp. I just see more confidence and consistency."

Derwin James, other non-participants and injuries

Now eight days into camp and Derwin James still hasn't taken a rep in practice as his contract negotiations continue.

Other non-participants from Saturday included Drue Tranquill, Mark Webb, Tre' McKitty, Jason Moore and Kyle Van Noy.

Donald Parham Jr. limped off the field towards the end of the team's 11-on-11 red zone period following a pass from Herbert. It looked to be Parham's left leg as he gingerly walked over to trainers.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.