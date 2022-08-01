Chargers Training Camp Observations: The Pads Come On, Early Impressions of Zion Johnson and Other Notes From Day 5

COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their first padded practice on Monday, ramping up the intensity to start the second week of training camp.

Here are my observations and notes from the Chargers fifth training camp practice of the summer:

Early impressions of Zion Johnson

The competitive spirits between the offensive line and defensive line leveled up on Monday as they were able to endure their first day with the pads on, which ultimately leads to a better judgment regarding the play from inside the trenches. As a result, the coaching staff got their first look at how Zion Johnson – the No. 17 overall pick in last April's draft – would fare against the likes of Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and other interior defensive lineman.

"He's living up to the bill right now," center Corey Linsley said of Johnson after practice. "First day of pads but everything that we thought, you know, he's a really good player. He's got a ton of raw talent that you can see he's already put a lot together and honestly the sky is the limit for him."

Johnson passed the eye test from his teammates and coaches with his pure strength and mental intelligence showcased early on. Linsley classified Johnson as a "calm and collective individual" who's held his own against the team's rotation of defensive lineman.

"I thought the young guards today showed that they have what it takes. Matt Feiler is so steady; sometimes you forget what a good player he is. But those two young guards showed that they have what it takes," Brandon Staley said. "They got the head on their shoulders, they’re really strong inside — like really strong — and then, they work at it like crazy. And, they’re going against a lot of quality inside players."

Highlights from 11-on-11s

While Saturday was the Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen show, Monday proved to be Mike Williams' day. Herbert continually looked in the direction of Williams, connecting on a 15-yard crosser with JT Woods in coverage, that was later followed up with a tight-window throw that hit Williams on an underneath route with Tevaughn Campbell in coverage. Once moving into the red zone situations, Herbert found Williams across the middle part of the field for roughly a 10-yard touchdown pass with Amen Ogbongbemiga in coverage.

“I liked the competition in one-on-ones. I wanted there to be a bunch of them so that we could really get a good look at this group. I liked the respect and competition. I thought that it was fierce. There are a lot of good players going one-on-one there. I thought that the way we practiced in 11-on-11 is indicative of a good team. You have to get used to the pads. This is our first day being in them. We’ll be in them tomorrow, do a little bit more. But I felt like it was a good start.”

On the defensive side of things, Khalil Mack came storming through off the left side in what would’ve been a sack over Rashawn Slater. Andrew Brown also busted into the backfield in logging his first sack of training camp (no tackling quarterbacks).

Joey Bosa also poked a ball out during a Chase Daniel dropback, picking it up and running it back for what would’ve been a scoop-and-score.

Nothing changed Monday regarding the status of James' involvement of practice. He partook in the team's walkthrough, but did not participate in 1-on-1s, positional drills or teams drills. Staley said after practice that there's no update on his contract situation.

“I definitely miss having my boy back there,"Nasir Adderley said after practice. "But he’s doing a great job, being the leader that he is, making sure everybody knows what they’re supposed to do, bringing the energy. We’re excited to have him back whenever that time comes. He’s been a great leader and going about this the right way, in my opinion.”

Linebacker Drue Tranquill has missed the last three days of practice and Staley stated that it's due to a groin injury that has held him back through the early goings of camp. Staley classified the injury as " nothing longterm."

Defensive lineman Andrew Brown and tight end Donald Parham Jr. were limited on Saturday, but returned to full participants on Monday.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.