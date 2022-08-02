Photos: First Padded Practice at Chargers Training Camp

COSTA MESA – The Chargers hit the field on Monday at Jack Hammett Sports Complex, putting the pads on for the first time this summer.

Here's a photo gallery from the team's first padded practice:

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers coach Chris Beatty (left) and receiver Keenan Allen (13) during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands the ball off to running back Austin Ekeler (30) during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; The shoulder pads and helmet of Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver DeAndre Carter (82) carries the ball during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches the ball as safety JT Woods (22) defends during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Michael Bandy (83) attempts to catch the ball as safety Nasir Adderley (24) defends during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Tre' McKitty (88) wears a Guardian protective helmep cap cover during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tevaughn Campbell (20) intercepts a pass intended for wide receiver Joe Reed (12) during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Gabe Nabers (40) carries the ball during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks Justin Herbert (10) and Easton Stick (2) throw the ball during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (7) during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) carries the ball during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.