Chargers Training Camp: Player Reporting Dates, Open Practice Schedule Announced

The dates have been set for when the Chargers' rookies and veterans will report to training camp.

The NFL revealed the dates for reporting to training camp for all 32 teams on Thursday. The Chargers will have their rookies report on July 19 and the veterans will join them one week later on July 26.

Training camp will take place at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, where the team will hold 10 practices open to the public, including a night practice that will feature an intrasquad scrimmage on Sunday, August 7.

Additionally, the Chargers will hold two joint practices with the Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in which it will be exclusively open to season ticket holders.

Training camp is free for all fans to attend, but fans will need to pre-register on the Chargers training camp homepage to secure their free tickets. Seating is a first-come, first-serve basis with a standing area available.

The first full padded practice will be on Monday, August 1 and will continue throughout the duration of training camp.

Chargers training camp schedule open to the public:

Wednesday, July 27: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 28: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 29: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 30: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (Season ticket holders)

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (Season ticket holders) Thursday, Aug. 18: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (Season ticket holders)

