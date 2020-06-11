Chargers to Report for Training Camp on July 28

While the NFL remains in the dormant period of its offseason, the league has target dates in mind for the start of training camp. According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Chargers and 27 other teams will require players to report for training camp on July 28.

The NFL's target date comes 47 days before the first Sunday of the regular season, a stipulation set in the new collective-bargaining agreement signed by the league and the players union earlier this year. The four clubs reporting at different times -- the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, and Pittsburgh Steelers -- either play in the Thursday regular-season kickoff game or face off in the Hall of Fame preseason opener. In either case, those teams will report for training camp at an earlier date than the 28 other franchises.

It remains unclear exactly how teams will handle training camp given the limitations caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The NFL has already allowed team facilities to reopen conditionally and laid out a plan for allowing players to return, but those situations could change as more information about the virus becomes available. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn and his coaching staff returned to their Costa Mesa, California offices on Tuesday for the first time since the league closed down all facilities in March.

In addition to setting training-camp dates, the NFL has also discussed slashing two of the customary four preseason games this year to account for the pandemic. The league will continue those talks with the players union over the coming days and weeks.

